When Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar walked down to the ring to serve as the latest guests on Grayson Waller's talk show The Grayson Waller Effect, they expected to answer a question or two about Austin Theory, the man the former dethroned to become the United States Champion on RAW but it's hard to imagine they expected to see him to march down to the ring and demand his belt back on a technicality.

For fans who know Theory's certified sore loser status, however, that shouldn't have come as much of a surprise, even if his exact method of pursuing his goal was slightly surprising.

“Oh, I'm sorry; congratulations Rey on becoming a three-time United States Champion. It's just too bad, I mean, that's a great achievement, but, you know, where's the Father of the Year Award? But what I want to know is, who's running this show?” Austin Theory asked. “Because what happened last week was a tragedy. What happened last week, I was played by you and your d*mn one leg. You were too weak, you weren't man enough to step up to the greatest United States Champion. I am the greatest Rey, and you were not supposed to be in that match, so Adam Pearce is gonna come out here right now, and he's gonna hand me back what's rightfully mine, and that is the United States Championship. Let's go, that's mine; come on Adam! That belongs to me, Rey, and I'm not playing around.”

While Adam Pearce did attempt to answer that question, he didn't have to, as LA Knight came down to the ring and presented the former champ with an interesting challenge.

“Let me talk to ya! I didn't just hear Austin Theory come out here and say he's the greatest United States Champion of all time, did I? Because if I recall, you're the guy who once in three months defended his title, and what did you do? You fumbled the d*mn ball,” LA Kngith noted as the crowd went wild.

“One second, I've got an idea for ya, while he's out here talking about what he deserves, Rey, look, congratulations to ya, I don't care whose the champ, you, him, some time or another, it's coming with me. So I'm gonna put it to ya like this: Theory, you talk about being the greatest United States Champ, I haven't tasted championship gold yet, but what I did, I went through 24 other men at SummerSlam, so it ain't gonna be a problem to go through you. So what I see is you're dressed to fight, I'm dressed to fight, so let me just throw a little something your way: I see Rey Mysterio standing up there with that championship belt, and I think to myself what if it was for a shot at that US Championship? Austin Theory versus LA Knight?”

Unfortunately, or not, depending on your preference, Theory was able to overcome LA Knight with a little bit of help from The Miz, who has been chasing after the “Megastar” because of their stylistic similarities, and will now become the number one contender for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship at some point in the future, be it at Payback or otherwise. While that may not have been the outcome most fans were hoping for, it does play into the theory that Mysterio could be gearing up for a transitional championship reign that ends with Knight becoming the US Champ in the future, which is a pretty good outcome, all things considered.

"I went through 24 other men at #SummerSlam and it ain't gonna be a problem to go through YOU!" 🔥 YEAH! It's @_Theory1 vs. @RealLAKnight RIGHT NOW! Winner gets a shot at the #USTitle! 🇺🇸#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/g3ZhGWbeVf — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LA Knight gets a brutal response assessment from The Miz.

While working commentary for LA Knight's match against Austin Theory, The Miz opted against providing color commentary as an objective observer to instead use his time to bash up on the “Megastar,” comparing his character to some… interesting performers.

“Look, I've seen this time and time again; until LA Knight wins a WWE Championship, he's just a flash in the pan. He's a Fandango without tap shoes, a Eugene without crayons, he's not the next Rock, you're not the next Austin; you're the next Doink. Congratulations, welcome to the clown show.”

When Michael Cole noted that The Miz sounded very jealous, the “A-Lister” scoffed at the idea, suggesting that he instead is simply pointing out the truth: LA Knight is nothing but a “human catchphrase.”

“Look, I am a one-of-a-kind Superstar; I am one-of-one. You are not one-of-one. Just because they're cheering, you doesn't mean you are anything more than a flash in a pan. Yeah, they can ‘yeah, yeah, yeah,' and ‘what, what, what' all they want; you're nothing but a human catchphrase. You are; you're a human catchphrase. ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.'”

Is that true? Is LA Knight nothing but a “human catchphrase?” Yeah, kinda, but that doesn't mean he isn't the most over man in the WWE right now and a future United States Champion, even if he has to put a whooping on Maryse's husband before fully focusing on that pursuit.