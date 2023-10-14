Since being granted her release from WWE back in August of 2023, Lacey Evans has been a busy gal.

She's opened a restaurant, Sunny Summers Cafe, spent more time with her family, and even launched a fan site where her admirers can purchase premium content of the adult variety, a path that has become increasingly lucrative for former WWE Superstars since Mandy Rose set the standard.

Sitting down for an interview with Road Trip with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Evans explained why she chose to exit the WWE Universe: A difference in priorities.

“It wasn't a bit much as far as I couldn't do it. It was a bit much as far as it wasn't for me. I lasted seven years in WWE, I invested and made a lot of money. I'm a business owner, I own investment properties, I really sunk a lot of good money into making sure I'm squared away,” Lacey Evans said via Fightful. “My priorities, where my priorities in comparison to a lot of professional wrestlers are way different, night and day. I think I was blessed to start that business venture with a full-blown awesome husband and relationship. I've already had a baby. I was a business owner, making six figures, before I even joined. I took a pay cut to be able to try and use the platform to make a difference for my community. It was a lot in that regard because my priorities and idea in life was not running on red carpets and sniffing people's asses for opportunities. I'm not cut out for that, unfortunately.”

Asked if she thinks AEW's schedule would be a better fit for her current lifestyle and familial needs, Evans said yes, before noting that what makes her really feel like a champion is being around her family.

“Absolutely. I'm mean as h*ll. I'm one mean son of a gun,” Evans noted. “That was probably my fault, at requesting my release, there are no hard feelings at WWE, it's great. That lifestyle is for people that, when they hold that title above their head, that's what makes them feel significant or feel like they've accomplished something. Me being able to make my kids food or cook my old man, that to me is worth all the weight in gold.”

Is there a world where Evans brings her southern belle character to AEW? I mean, anything is possible, but for now, at least, it would be a pretty big surprise to see Evans back in a professional wrestling ring any time soon, as she appears to be very into her new life outside of the ring.

Lacey Evans addresses her beef with Sgt. Slaughter.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Lacey Evans was asked about her largely one-way feud with Sgt. Slaughter and his daughter, who were not big fans of her final drill sergeant-inspired gimmick in WWE.

Though Evans admits that she is aware of their feelings, she asserted that they don't have an issue; no more than the issue she has when anyone comes at her, at least.

“Not at all. I've had so much negativity throughout, none of that fazes me. When you have a woman who's been through more s**t before they were 12 years old, you think for one second that some overweight, unemployed son of a gun that's sitting in their mama's basement is gonna bother me, you've got me so far-fetched. I don't know how else to explain it. So absolutely not. I did what I was told, and I looked d*mn good doing it the entire time,” Lacey Evans said via WrestleZone.

“But I am trying to get booked on a comic-con next to his daughter because I would love to have a booth of my own and show up. She had a lot to say, too. There's one thing about formally known as Lacey Evans, Macey Estrella. I know who I am and what I've been through, and what I stand for. I'll be d*mned if I, for any second of my life, am gonna let anybody come at me sideways for something that is so unwarranted. The problem with me and how I lasted seven years, I have a backbone. I will not fall to my knees for any d*mn body. I will stand up for what I believe in, and that whole sh*t was crazy.”

Will some brave ComicCon booker take Evans up on her offer? I mean, probably not, but if it happens, expect a news story about it, as it will almost certainly draw headlines.