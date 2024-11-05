Two WWE Hall of Famers, Lita and Trish Stratus, are seemingly teasing a collaboration.

Speculation began after both Lita and Stratus posted matching photos on Instagram. The photos seemingly show two parts of one bigger image, as they are sitting with skirts and heels on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dumas/Lita (@machetegirl)

It is unclear what they are teasing. Perhaps they recently took part in a new photo shoot. The images also look like they could be an album cover — maybe they have a Christmas album coming.

There is also a chance that the photos are teasing something wrestling-related. After all, that is how both of them gained fame in their careers. Maybe they are going to come back for one final ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom)

Either way, WWE fans will be thrilled with the development. Lita and Stratus were recently teammates the last time they were on screen together.

Who are WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus?

WWE's Lita and Trish Stratus are two of the most famous women's wrestlers in the world. Lita joined the company in 1999 and quickly aligned with the Hardy Boys (Jeff and Matt Hardy).

Later, she would feud with Stratus and team with Edge. Her on-screen relationship with Edge is one of the most memorable parts of the Ruthless Aggression era.

She subsequently retired from in-ring action in 2006 before returning for sporadic appearances in the following years. Lita was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 by Stratus.

Lita made an in-ring return to action in 2022, competing in the Royal Rumble. She also challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Almost a year later, Lita returned again to assist Lynch in her feud with Damage CTRL. Lita and Lynch beat Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championships on an episode of RAW, thanks to interference from Stratus.

At WrestleMania 39, Lita, Lynch, and Stratus teamed to take on Damage CTRL's Bayley, Kai, and Sky in a winning effort. Lita and Lynch later lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Before the match, Lita was assaulted by Stratus, who then filled in for her and cost them the championship.

Stratus' career

Stratus joined WWE around the same time in 2000. She joined forces with T&A (Test and Albert) before going on a solo career. She is a seven-time Women's Champion — including a record-breaking 448-day reign — and also won the Hardcore Championship once.

During her final reign as Women's Champion, Stratus announced her retirement. She was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 by Stephanie McMahon.

In 2022, Stratus made her return and had a lengthy run. After costing Lita and Lynch the Women's Tag Team Championships, she had a feud with the latter.

Stratus and Lynch's feud culminated in a steel cage match at the 2023 Payback PLE. Lynch won the match, and Stratus' protégé, Zoey Stark, turned on her. She has since appeared at the WrestleMania XL pre-show and hosted the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE.