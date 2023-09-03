After four months of back-and-forth interactions, ups, downs, near wins, and brutal misses, Becky Lynch finally got to have Trish Stratus where she wanted her, in a Payback steel cage where no one, not Bayley, not IYO SKY, and especially not Zoey Stark could get involved in the finish.

When the bell rang, and the winner was announced, the match would come to an end, and hopefully the feud would too, as even Stratus has admitted that this feud is getting a little long.

Taking the ring in the opening segment of the show, Lynch used her experience to her advantage, getting in some early shots on Stratus before the “Goat” got her sea legs and began to beat down on “The Man” leading to more than a few face shots into the steel surrounding the ring.

Exchanging blow after blow, Stratus attempted to forgo a traditional finish by escaping over the top of the ring, but alas, it wasn't meant to be, with Lynch bombing the WWE Hall of Famer onto the mat to thunderous cheers from the crowd. Still, Stratus rallied and hit Lynch with a Widow's Peak, the finisher used by Victoria in WWE's first-ever women's cage match, but Lynch countered with Lita's Twist of Fate and kept the match going, leading to a Stratusfaction attempt by the “Goat.”

Attempting to leave the cage once more, Stratus again attempted to leave the cage but was grabbed by the hair at the last moment by Lynch, who held her in place until she could set up a Superplex from about 20 feet in the air that looked absolutely brutal. Though Stratus kicked out a 2.9999, Lynch got up first and attempted to climb to victory but reversed course when she saw Stark helping Stratus from the door.

After winning a tug of war for the “Goat,” Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam on Stratus, another on Stark, and last but not least, an Avalanche Manhandle Slam for the victory. The feud is over, Payback achieved, and “The Man” is back on top.