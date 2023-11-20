After defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul earned some unlikely love from a fellow champion.

At Crown Jewel, Logan Paul did something no other celebrity has done in WWE history: Win the United States Championship.

That's right, since the belt was first won by the late, great Eddie Guerrero in 2003, all 48 of the 48 performers who held the belt were, you know, full-time professional wrestlers, as opposed to Paul, who wrestles roughly once quarterly since signing with the promotion and has exclusively been a special attraction on Premium Live Events, as opposed to a workman on either RAW or SmackDown.

To some, this was the logical conclusion to a steady yet disjointed buildup, as Paul is one of the most popular performers in the WWE Universe among fans, both casual and hardcore, and brings an entirely new audience to the table due to his social media stardom. And yet, to others, the concept of Paul holding the same belt as Bret Hart is criminal, even if “The Hitman” was a similar attraction when he won the title in 2010, a full decade after his last match in WCW pre-retirement.

Which camp does Gunther, WWE's other midcard champion, fall into? Well, shockingly enough, the Intercontinental Champion's answer might surprise you.

“To the match itself, I would love to do the match. I think it would be very exciting. On him, the thing in general with celebrities coming into our business, for a while, I thought it was a bit unnecessary because in a lot of cases it was just somebody coming in and getting paid who would try to take the most out of it for them and then leave again. With celebrities we've had recently, like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, those are guys that are obviously passionate about what we do. They enjoy it, they love it, and they have a high interest in converting to it and not just going in there and taking something out,” Gunther told The Masked Man Show via Fightful.

“With that being said, I have a very positive opinion of Logan Paul. He helps everybody with wanting to do it because he has astronomical reach on the internet, he's very respectful, he doesn't walk around and think he's a big deal, and the guy has an amazing career outside of WWE already, basically self-made. Now he's decided to join us and give it a go there. So far, he's United States Champion, so congratulations. He's done very well so far and in general is very exciting to watch. Very athletic, he's quite tall, great body, charismatic, can talk, he's not afraid of showing off. It's a great addition for us.”

Whoa, Gunther is a fan of Logan Paul but hates The Miz, his in-storyline rival on RAW? Well, considering a lot of fans probably fall into that camp, too, that probably shouldn't be too surprising.

Kurt Angle believes Logan Paul has World Championship potential.

Speaking of impeccable technical wrestlers who are surprisingly big fans of WWE's United States Champion, Kurt Angle was recently asked about Logan Paul during a special appearance on True Geordie and let it be known that he thinks he's got future World Champion written all over him.

“He's another kid that has really, at first, I was like, ‘He's a YouTuber, he's just trying to get the fame.' But he was producing. He's winning fights. Then he goes to the WWE, and he shows his athleticism,” Kurt Angle said via Fightful. “It's like, woah, this kid has it. Why did this kid start out with YouTube? Why didn't this kid be a pro boxer when he was younger or a pro wrestler? This kid has the ability to be those, all those, all the above. Watching him, I'm literally impressed by his skills. I'm really happy for him. He just won the US Title. I think that's a great accomplishment, for only wrestling your eighth match. I will tell you this. I won the Intercontinental Title wrestling my ninth match. So I know the feeling. But he's on that level with me and Brock, he really is. I think if he continues on and he has more experience, because he's not quite experienced enough yet, I think if he gets more experience, he's gonna be really, really good, and I think he'll end up being world champion.”

Asked how Paul can get to that level, Angle noted that he needs to make professional wrestling a priority, which might be hard, considering all of his other ventures.

“Try not to spread yourself too thin. I know he's got a bunch of s**t going on,” Angle said. “His PRIME drink and wrestling. I don't know if he's still fighting or not. He got the YouTube thing, I don't know if he's still doing that. But he seems to be all over the place, and that's really good, as long as he has a great management team. But just try to focus on one or two things and do the best you can at those one or two things. I think that's the one thing I would say to Logan. If you love wrestling, focus on it. Make it your first love, and make it first priority. Do what you gotta do to become world champion.”

Would Paul “Triple H” Levesque actually consider putting one of his World Championships on the “Maverick?” During Roman Reigns' seemingly endless run on top of SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, probably not, but hey, if Paul's still a member of the WWE Universe when that comes to an end, you never know. Vince McMahon would certainly do it; why wouldn't his son-in-law?