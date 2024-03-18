When Nick Aldis broke the news that not only was Logan Paul unlikely to receive a mandated apology from Randy Orton on SmackDown, but he'd actually be facing the “Viper” and his Royal Rumble opponent, Kevin Owens, in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 40 with the United States Championship on the line, it left the “Maverick” seriously in his feelings.
Sure, Paul had to know he'd wrestle someone at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” as he is one of just ten champions on the main roster, but going two-on-one against the two performers within the greater WWE Universe who like him the least? When said duo seem to share no animosity with each other at the moment? Yeah, that's a less-than-ideal situation for someone who has only worked 11 matches in their wrestling career period, as Paul noted to his fans on TikTok.
“Here's the WW Tea. Randy Orton RKO'd me and eliminated me from the Elimination Chamber. What did I do? What anyone would do. I faked a back injury on the edge of the cage. Then when Randy was about to win, I knocked him out with brass knuckles. If you ain't cheating, you ain't trying. Fast forward two weeks, we're announcing the PRIME center-ring partnership with WWE. Randy Orton, out of nowhere, RKOs my business partner [KSI]. Now I'm mad. That's assault, brother,” Logan Paul announced via 411 Mania.
“Then [at SmackDown], we had Randy Orton, I kissed him on the forehead, I was about to punch him in the face. In comes the human bowling ball Kevin Owens. You might recognize Kevin Owens from my chamber drawing, the rotund stick figure. I actually wrestled him once before. Truthfully though, that was a harder fight than Floyd Mayweather. He made my nose bleed and scraped me up a little bit. Now, I've got these two dudes that I've separately p*ssed off, that I'm in a triple threat match with, which is why I was freaking out. How is that fair? Regardless, two on one, three on one, five on one, I don't care, Logan Paul is not getting gangb**ged.”
Do you know what? Good on Paul for showing a brave face in the face of incredibly low odds, especially after throwing a borderline fit when the news was first announced on SmackDown. While this feels like a way for WWE to take the strap off of their United States Champion in order to set him up for a World Heavyweight Championship shot – or an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship shot – at SummerSlam in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, it's hard to bet against the “Maverick” in anything he does, as his career within the WWE Universe is truly unprecedented.
@loganpaul
Here’s the 🫖 @WWE
It looks like Logan Paul can call off his lawyers after of Mania.
Oh hey, speaking of Logan Paul “throwing a borderline fit when the news was first announced,” it's worth revisiting his initial comments from the WWE Digital Exclusive after SmackDown, as he's now singing a very different tune than in the moments after Nick Aldis' big announcement.
“I'm sorry, a Triple Threat Match? Is that even legal? Is that even, like- how does that even make sense? There are two people against me? But, like, how does that even work? This whole, I'll tell you what- this whole thing is… someone's in deep trouble. Someone's gonna hear from my lawyer for sure. This is- can I swear? This is ****. Triple threat match? Man, what're you gonna tell me next, I can't fly private to these? I've been getting gypped, backstage like a little pawn. A little pawn in this game. And for what? I'm not the pawn, I'm a king. I'm the king, at least,” Logan Paul told fans in a WWE Digital Exclusive.
“Randy Orton. ‘Randy Orton Kevin Owens. Randy O- your opponent is Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.‘ Shut up. Shut up, you sound so stupid. You sound so dumb saying that. We don't want a Triple Threat Match. Give me one or the other, I'll smack them up any time, any day of the week, I don't care. But both? ‘Your opponent is Randy Orton.' Shut up. ‘And Kevin Owens.' Shut your- shut your mouth, stupid. What are you, stupid? You'd be smart if you weren't so… d*mn stupid. This place sucks, dude.”
So, with those comments fresh in mind, one has to wonder if Paul actually called up his lawyer, who told him there's nothing he can legally do to get him out of the match, or if he simply accepted his fate and used his best weapon, a near-boundless amount of confidence, to convince himself that he can beat two of the best wrestlers in the world today? Either way, the match appears to be on, and the WWE Universe is better off for it.
Can't tell if that's @LoganPaul or @RealNickAldis 😂😏 pic.twitter.com/cMNLzJPHkI
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2024