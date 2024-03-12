As the WWE Universe inches closer and closer to WrestleMania 40, the “Showcase of the Immortals” and biggest show of the year, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Logan Paul orchestrated a special announcement regarding another one of WWE's Big 4 Premium Live Events, SummerSlam, on the latter's ImPaulsive podcast.
But what, you may ask, did Paul announce? Well, let's just say fans in Believeland might want to pull out their old number 23 jerseys on the first weekend in August, as the WWE Universe, and maybe even a certain “King,” will be heading back to Cleveland this August.
“SummerSlam, WWE SummerSlam, will be hosted in Cleveland this year. Where I'm from, we're bringing it back at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, which is crazy,” Logan Paul announced on ImPaulsive. “The whole weekend is going to be nuts, Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse just the day before, and it will be the first time SummerSlam has been in Cleveland since 1996. I am elated. I love Cleveland, I grew up there, I love that I get to bring it back there. I want to bring my brother, Jake; I want to bring MGK there; I want the Kelce Brothers to be there; I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland has ever seen. And hopefully, I get an opponent that I can bring the house down with; I'm gonna probably be wrestling LeBron, and Dave Chapelle will absolutely be there, but yeah, I'm just so stoked, and they wanted me to announce it because I am just so excited for this summer. August 3rd, in Cleveland, Ohio, SummerSlam WWE at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. Unbelievable.”
Alright, so while LeBron James definitely isn't going to swap out his basketball shorts for a wrestling singlet in order to work a celebrity match against the ultimate celebrity grappler, the “Maverick” Logan Paul, right? No, probably not, but hey, that doesn't mean he couldn't have a huge match in front of his hometown crowd anyway. If Randy Orton captures the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40, who knows, maybe Paul could wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship in a match against either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre, depending on how their match shakes out, in the main event.
Logan Paul vs LeBron?! WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3
IMPAULSIVE March 12, 2024
Logan Paul gets the backlash over adding a Prime battle to the ring mat.
Elsewhere on ImPaulsive, Logan Paul opened up about his huge announcement on SmackDown, where he declared that his Prime drink company will become an official mat sponsor for Premium Live Events moving forward.
With everyone from Mick Foley to your average fans on social media having voiced their issues with the announcement, Paul addressed the situation head-on, noting that, while he's seen more positive comments than negative ones personally, he understands that some people absolutely hate the addition.
“One of the coolest moments of our life, you know. Major achievement, major milestone for our brand and the company. Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It's getting… it's more positive reviews, but I think the diehard wrestling fans are like — they're really upset, man,” Logan Paul noted via F4W.
“It's never been done, and Vince [McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it. But in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it, TKO is a publicly traded company, they got to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold. We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more, because I am a heel. And that's kind of the angle I took. I was like, ‘F**k y'all. I'm going to stamp everything about this with me so you're reminded of just what my aim is: to take over in this company.'”
Fortunately, Paul does see a silver lining at the end of this current controversy, as he believes fans will come around to the change once they get used to it.
“If we don't have this spot forever, which who knows what will happen, it'll be someone else,” Paul noted. “And I promise you, if you're a diehard WWE fan, you'll forget about it. It'll start to just be standard practice, and I don't think it's going to be as distracting as y'all think.”
Unfortunately for Paul, it's pretty safe to say fans won't be turning the other cheek any time soon, as they haven't even witnessed a PLE with the bottle in the middle of the ring yet and will soon have to sit through two straight nights of WrestleMania 40 where the bottle will be front and center in the middle of big moments like Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns II. While it's clear someone was going to buy that sponsorship spot on the mat, Paul now finds himself taking the brunt of the criticism all because of his entrepreneurial aspirations.
Logan Paul & KSI respond to WWE fans about in-ring PRIME sponsorship
IMPAULSIVE March 12, 2024