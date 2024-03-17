When Nick Aldis announced to the fans in Memphis, Tennessee, and watching SmackDownthe world over that Logan Paul was going to be defending the United States Championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 40 against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, it earned a horrible reaction from the “Maverick.”
Suddenly, after having to pull out all of the stops to retain his belt in a match against KO at the Royal Rumble, a match he had to cheat to get out of with his reign intact, Paul would soon be tasked with defending his strap against the “Prize Fighter,” and one of the most decorated champions in WWE history.
Discussing his immediate reaction to the news in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Paul aired out his frustrations, noting that this is not what he signed up for and his lawyer will be consulted on the news moving forward.
“I’m sorry, a Triple Threat Match? Is that even legal? Is that even, like- how does that even make sense? There are two people against me? But, like, how does that even work? This whole, I’ll tell you what- this whole thing is… someone’s in deep trouble. Someone’s gonna hear from my lawyer for sure. This is- can I swear? This is ****. Triple threat match? Man, what’re you gonna tell me next, I can’t fly private to these? I’ve been getting gypped, backstage like a little pawn. A little pawn in this game. And for what? I’m not the pawn, I’m a king. I’m the king, at least,” Logan Paul told fans in a WWE Digital Exclusive.
“Randy Orton. ‘Randy Orton Kevin Owens. Randy O- your opponent is Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.’ Shut up. Shut up, you sound so stupid. You sound so dumb saying that. We don’t want a Triple Threat Match. Give me one or the other, I’ll smack them up any time, any day of the week, I don’t care. But both? ‘Your opponent is Randy Orton.’ Shut up. ‘And Kevin Owens.’ Shut your- shut your mouth, stupid. What are you, stupid? You’d be smart if you weren’t so… d*mn stupid. This place sucks, dude.”
Unfortunately for Paul, defending a title in a three-way, four-way, five-way, or even six-way is totally legal in WWE, as his match at WrestleMania 40 isn't the only one being conducted under multi-man rules. Still, considering both KO and Orton really don't like him, and they'll both likely be targeting him in their match together, the Steiner math isn't looking too good for another successful title defense by the “Maverick” at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”
Can't tell if that's @LoganPaul or @RealNickAldis 😂😏 pic.twitter.com/cMNLzJPHkI
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2024
Logan Paul opens up about his Prime mat backlash.
Speaking of Logan Paul's future at WrestleMania 40, while he's only wrestling one match on the show, his presence will be felt throughout the entire event, as his Prime bottle will officially make its debut in the middle of the mat as part of a new brand partnership.
Discussing the reactions he's observed to this new development on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul noted that while “die-hard fans are really upset” about the matter, he hopes that will die down in the not-too-distant future.
“Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It’s more positive reviews, but I think the die-hard wrestling fans are really upset. It’s never been done, and Vince [Vince McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it, but in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it. TKO is a publicly traded company, they have to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold. We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more, because I am a heel, that’s kind of the angle I took. F**k y’all, I’m going to stamp everything about this with me so you’re reminded of just what my aim is to takeover,” Logan Paul said on ImPaulsive via Coming Soon.
“If we don’t have this spot forever, who knows, it’ll be somebody else. I promise, if you’re a die-hard WWE fan, you’ll forget about it. It’ll start to be standard practice, and I don’t think it’ll be as distracting as y’all think.” Whether fans ultimately embrace or reject this paradigm shift remains to be seen.”
Unfortunately for Paul, there are plenty of fans who will never, in fact, get over their disdain for on-mat advertising, especially when it adds nothing to the product being presented on screen. Still, Paul has purchased the spot, and unless he wants to use it take trash on his enemies – which could be fun in the moment but age like milk in the sun – fans will be exposed to Prime whether they like it or not.