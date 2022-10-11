Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson re-join A.J. Styles in WWE

For the better part of a month, Finn Balor wanted nothing more than to add A.J. Styles to Judgement Day.

On paper, the pairing made perfect sense; Balor and Styles are the first two leaders of New Japan’s Bullet Club faction, and, as any true wrestling fan already knows, Bullet Club is forever. Though their time in NJPW didn’t overlap nearly as much as some fans would have liked, the duo have crossed paths a number of times in WWE, even if they’ve never formed a proper team. Adding Styles to Judgement Day, Balor rightfully surmised, would turn the unit from formidable to unstoppable and would maybe even give him a chance to add a WWE tag team championship reign to his Cagematch page.

Unfortunately for the man formerly known as Prince Devitt, Styles was never receptive to his offers. Balor tried to be nice, tried to be pragmatic, and yet, time after time, Styles turned him down, suggesting that the babyfaced grappler wanted to avoid the purple/black motifs and Nazgûl-looking graphics.

So naturally, after securing a commanding win over Edge in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules and further embarrassing Rey Mysterio after his match with Chad Gable, Balor was feeling rather froggy. He stayed in the ring through the commercial break with his faction mates, and when RAW returned, he began to give Styles an ultimatum before the TNA star made his way down to the ring.

Offered one last chance to join the team, Styles agreed, then didn’t, and after announcing that he did need friends in The Fed, the music of none other than Luke Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, the no-longer-Good Brothers charging the ring to run off Balor, Dominic Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. With The OC reunited in the ring, it looks like fans know who will be facing off against Judgement Day moving forward and where Kenny Omega’s former enforcers will be wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PBAZk8Gxgt — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022

Finn Balor predicted The Good Brothers’ return in September.

Speaking with Inside the Ropes before Clash at the Castle, Balor was asked about his friendship with the impending free agent Good Brothers and delivered an answer that seems downright prophetic one month later, as transcribed by 411 Mania.

“Listen, I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen. They have all the talent in the world. They’ve proven themselves all over the world, in every promotion, at every level, and they can do it. So I’m sure once the time is right, they’ll be back.”

While some wrote off that idea at the time as nothing more than one friend going to bat for two more, as Gallows and Anderson were famously released from WWE shortly after signing long-term extensions with the company, considering their contracts with Impact were set to expire in September, maybe fans should have taken Balor’s words more seriously.

The Good Brothers were admittedly open to a reunion with WWE.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Anderson was asked if, after working some singles matches in NJPW, the performer who famously made it to the G1 Climax Finals in 2012 would consider a solo run without Gallows by his side. He, obviously, declined.

“No matter what, I’ll always be aligned with Gallows,” Anderson responded. “When we came back to New Japan, there were no plans for a real tag team feud with anybody. It was this program with Tama, but with me and Gallows, it’s always understood that we’re together. I’ve been on the road with him for 10 straight years. I don’t know what I’d do without him. He’s walked me to my room, and I’ve walked him to his room. We look out for each other, and we have a ridiculous chemistry together as humans that people want to see. We’re a package deal.”

So, despite being the current holder of the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship – seriously, look it up – it sounds like Anderson’s commitment to being a Good Brother remained his priority. With that in mind, would the duo ever consider coming back to WWE, the company that fired Gallows twice, and Anderson once? Per the man occasionally known as Chad 2 Badd, the duo were reportedly open to all options.

“Just like you said, never say never,” Anderson told Barrasso. “We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”

Well, I guess Styles put in the better offer, and now, after a little over two years away, The OC has risen from the grave of the Boneyard Match to ride again.