After making headlines around the professional wrestling world for having an insane, intoxicated appearance at the Fastlane Press Conference, WWE announced that they'd be running back a special Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso interview segment on RAW to see if they could capture magic in a bottle twice in 48 hours.

Naturally, this was going to be a fun, lighthearted segment where both men goofed around for the socials, right? You'd think that, wouldn't you? But no, Michael Cole had other ideas in mind and came out swinging with some hard-hitting journalism.

“So Cody, I'd like to address something with you right now, that would be this: Where does this massive responsibility of defending the Tag Team Championships all around the world in front of the greatest fans on the planet, what does that do to your original goal when you came here to the WWE Universe and that is finishing the story? Now, we've all seen the documentary about it, right? You and I have had real, personal conversations about finishing the story. Are you content with this, are you content with defending the tag titles? Is this going to deter you from finishing the story? Or perhaps you don't want to take another crack at the WWE Championship because you failed the first time around and again, no fault of yours, but perhaps you're scared of trying again because you're going to let some people down.”

Holy heck, that is an absolutely brutal takedown by Michael Cole, a series of shots that couldn't have been meaner if Paul “Triple H” Levesque had written them himself. Fortunately, Rhodes didn't quite take offense to the question, instead opting to keep things surface level in an attempt to recapture the magic of his post-Fastlane press conference appearance with Jey Uso.

“Michael, you're right about one thing, but Fastlane, what a moment it was,” Cody Rhodes said as the crowd cheered. “You're about the fact that I brought Jey Uso back, I saw somebody with all of this talent sitting on the shelf, absolutely not; I brought him back to Monday Night RAW, and man, I'm just excited like everybody else here to be an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.”

“Cody, Cody, that's great, but I do want to get back to my question because all of us have been along with you on this ride of finishing the story,” Cole persisted. “And you've had an incredible year; you won the Royal Rumble you made it to the main event of WrestleMania, where you made it this close to winning the WWE Championship, just like your dad did. So my question to you is this: Is that going to be your story?”

Unfortunately, fans weren't afforded an answer to that question, as none the who but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – played out to his The Bloodline music no less – interrupted the segment to talk shop and tag team titles.

Cody Rhodes lands a new challenge from his long-time friends.

After acknowledging his odd musical cue – which maybe means someone made a mistake… maybe – Sami Zayn put the pleasantries aside to address Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso directly; instead of beating around the bush.

“Michael Cole, with all respect to you, everyone is obsessed about talking about finishing the story, finishing the story, but there's a story I'd like to talk about for one sec, okay? The story of two guys named Jimmy and Jey, who held those Undisputed Tag Team Championships for longer than anybody in history. And then two guys, name Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who came around and won those tag team championships in the main event of WrestleMania! And now look, I have no love lost for Judgment Day, but they are one of the hottest things going, and you two men beat them for those Undisputed Tag Team Championships. As far as I'm concerned, that is the story we are talking about right now,” Sami Zayn told his friends.

“So Cody, I'm not here to take shots, I'm not here for any of that, I came out here face to face to congratulate you on winning those, sincerely. And Jey, you and I have been through a lot, I know everything you've been through, I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I am happy for you because you have won those tag team championships. I am happy for both of you, and I want you to know I mean that, but… this is the part where it gets a little complicated because I have to admit there are some mixed emotions here. While I do think you guys deserve those, while I do think the world of both of you, I see both of you standing there holding those titles, and I can't help but feel that it should be us holding those titles. Like I said man, mixed emotions, man.”

KO took the microphone next, and unsurprisingly, he wasn't nearly as conflicted.

“I don't have mixed emotions. I am not happy at all to see you guys with those tag team titles. I don't care how hard you worked to do it, I want those titles back,” Owens said. “And you know what I'd love to do? I would love to look you both in the eyes and challenge you to a tag team title match right here tonight, but here's the problem: I know if I do I know you won't accept because Jey Uso can't accept the thought of losing those titles to us twice.”

Oh snap, is this the new feud that will take the WWE Universe by storm? Maybe yes, maybe no, but Rhodes, to his credit, opted to take the high road with his long-time friends.

“Hold up, hold up, full stop. We're all friends here, at least I think we are, but Kevin, I think you're wrong here, because we do accept. We don't need to wait, we can do it tonight on Monday Night RAW.”

Welp, there you go, folks; this is going to be settled tonight, and one way or another, this beef will be squashed, right?