When Adam Pearce announced that after having to deal with a bunch of shenanigans from Judgment Day on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT, he was going to put Finn Balor and Damian Priests' WWE Tag Team Championships on the line at Fastlane against none other than Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, it felt like a pretty big tip of the hat towards what direction Paul “Triple H” Levesque wanted to take things heading into the fall.

Sure, Rhodes and Uso have basically no experience working together as a tag team, with just four televised matches on the same side of the Vs. symbol versus 48 occasions where they faced off against each other as enemies, but WWE clearly views the two as two of the promotion's top babyface performers heading into 2024, with the potential for both performers to headline WrestleMania 40 versus Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso respectively very much still a possibility.

Taking the ring for a tag team match that almost assuredly wouldn't solely be decided by the four men in the ring, Rhodes and Uso looked locked in early on, showing cohesion when afforded a chance to and looking extra feisty against some performers they clearly don't like, but things took a turn when the original leader of Bullet Club – a group Cody led as well, according to Michael Cole – called on the rest of his faction plus auxiliary member JD McDonaugh to help shift the odds in Judgment Day's favor.

As the match became more and more dire for the babyfaces, the tides abruptly changed when McDonagh, trying to turn the tides in his friends' way, bashed Priest in the knee in a brutal graphic that led to Senor Money in the Bank being laid out by a Cross Rhodes on the announcing table.

With Balor alone in the ring, Rhodes and Uso went for the kill, hitting a superkick, then a 1D, and finally a Cross Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. While it wasn't particularly surprising, as it allows WWE to put the duo on even more television shows, in the end, fans got a feel-good moment in the opening match of Fastlane, and frankly, that's all that matters.