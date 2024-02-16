Why Mick Foley is a Swiftie ⬇️

Mick Foley is a Renaissance man.

Sure, he's most well-known for being a hardcore legend who has gone to bat – literally – against some of the grandest luminaries the professional wrestling world has to offer, but he's also a best-selling author, a television personality and has one of the more memorable appearances on Hot Ones, where he was there to promote “not much.”

Taking to his very popular Facebook page to share his thoughts on a very non-WWE subject, Taylor Swift, Cactus Jack explained why he's a massive fan of the Grammy winner, and surprisingly enough, it has very little to do with her actual music.

“AN UNLIKELY SWIFTIE,” a post written by Mick Foley on Facebook.

“Hey, please welcome none other than Taylor Swift to #TheBloodline! I laughed so hard when I saw this meme, and I hope that you enjoy it as well. But I'm going to use this fun little image as a way of explaining why I am a #Swiftie – despite not being what you might consider a huge fan in the tradition sense.

“I do enjoy Taylor's music. Don't get me wrong. My two older kids love Taylor Swift, and her music is an indelible part of the soundtrack to so many of our lives – whether we realize it or not. I think she is a gifted songwriter and an amazing performer. But in wrestle-speak, Taylor Swift is ‘over' with me for a completely different reason.”

Intriguing? Well, wait, it gets even better, as Foley's story involves another WWE legend, “Double J” himself, Jeff Jarrett.

Taylor Switf's kindness made Mick Foley into a lifelong fan.

Breaking into the meat of the story, Mick Foley explained the connection between Taylor Swift and Jeff Jarrett, who currently works both in front of and behind the camera in AEW. While dealing with the most challenging period in their life, Swift served as a valuable resource for the entire Jarrett family, which stuck with Foley nearly 20 years later.

“In 2007, my longtime friend Jeff Jarrett lost his wife, his high school sweetheart Jill to cancer. Jeff and I met in 1988 in his father's Memphis-based CWA promotion, or were almost the same age (Jeff was 21 at the time, and I was 23) and ended up working together regularly together for over 20 years – in CWA, World Class, WWE, and TNA. He is a fellow WWE Hall of Fame member and a good friend to this day. We even shared a few texts earlier today, as I wanted his approval before I wrote about something as personal as Jill's passing,” Mick Foley wrote.

“So, how does any of this involve Taylor Swift? Well, my thoughts of Jeff Jarrett and Taylor Swift are indelibly linked, as it was at this incredibly difficult time in Jeff's life, just after the passing of his wife, that I heard Jeff say something that has obviously stuck with me to this day. I'm not even sure who was involved in the conversation with Jeff that I overheard. I believe it was Jeremy Borash… I'm paraphrasing here, but the words were to the effect of ‘Taylor took the girls out for the day' and how important that time with her was to them. I was literally stunned to find out that the Taylor he had mentioned was Taylor Swift, who in 2007 was already well on her way to being a global superstar, with eponymous 2006 album, ‘Taylor Swift' several months into an astonishing 157 weeks on the #Billboard200 charts.

“As touched as I was by this story, I thought it was a random act of kindness done on a one-time basis. But I came to understand that Taylor, who had become a neighbor of Jeff's in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and was a regular part of the girls' lives as they grew up. She did not just take them out for that one day; she was there for them during the most difficult part of their lives. She baked cookies, she sang in their living room, she babysat while Jeff was at his wife's bedside; she was a true friend and a shining example of kindness when kindness was needed most.

“As Jeff himself put it in one of our texts, ‘Putting the girls in one of her videos (Jeff's daughter, Jaclyn portrayed young Taylor in the 2010 video ‘Mine') is the story most people know. Her spending quality time, baking cookies, talking, just being there, is what's special. In the middle of her career exploding would have been ‘a reason' that she was too busy. That young lady is special.'

“She truly is. I got tears in my eyes when I read that message from Jeff – and I'm grateful that he has allowed me to share it with all of you. Maybe this story might even make some of the haters out there to consider directing their hate in some other direction – or maybe rid themselves of that hatred altogether… I do not own a Taylor Swift CD, I have never seen her perform live, and honestly – even given how ubiquitous her music is in our lives – might not be able to give you the name of 10 Taylor Swift songs of my life depended on it. But I love Taylor Swift – and in my own way, am a Swiftie for life.”

After dominating the headlines over Super Bowl weekend for… pretty much just existing, it's nice to hear someone like Foley give her props for being a genuinely good person when she really didn't have to be. While this likely won't change everyone's opinion or even everyone who saw the post's opinion, it might change a few hearts within Foley's unique spot in the professional wrestling landscape, which is a nice little niche that could generally respect his voice.