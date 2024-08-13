In the main event of SummerSlam, WWE made it official: Roman Reigns is back, and he's seemingly all-in on proving who really sits at the head of the Anoa'i-Fatu family as the “Tribal Chief.”

Now granted, the “OTC” has been on WWE television for about five minutes combined between SummerSlam and SmackDown, hasn't wrestled an official match, and is down his “Wise Man,” his Usos, and both of his titles, but he is without a doubt back, and fans are incredibly eager to see what he does next.

One such fan who absolutely falls into that category is Paul Heyman, Reigns' special counsel and the man who arguably did more to turn him into the top star in the WWE Universe than anyone else in the company. Discussing Reigns' return in a special interview with Newsweek, Heyman noted that he believes Reigns is not only perfectly set up for a major comeback but has the potential to tell his best story yet, even if that is an incredibly high bar to clear.

“No matter where we go with Roman Reigns, it has to be a path that is only logical and makes sense, but that is new, unique, and different. (One) that the audience can go on that journey with him. What is the compelling scenario that puts the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, the now former Champion Roman Reigns in such a predicament and such a situation where multiple catalysts are at play at the same time that the story itself is so riveting that you can't take your eyes off it because it can go in so many different directions,” Heyman noted via Fightful.

“Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2020, that Friday he was on television. The last five seconds of the television show, we revealed Roman Reigns was with Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman. ‘What does this mean for WWE?' That weekend, he's in a triple-threat match against the Fiend and Braun Strowman. He becomes the Universal Heavyweight Champion. His first appearance in an interview was that (following) Friday with me with the title on the shoulder. Up until this week at SummerSlam, you have never seen Roman Reigns in an extended piece of business on television and not be the champion. He has been the champion this entire run. The entire Bloodline story has been with Roman Reigns as champion.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even better, as Heyman had plenty more to say about his once and (probably) future client, including how he could fit in with the rest of The Bloodline, new and old.

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns is out for revenge

Continuing his comments to Newsweek, Heyman noted that, in his opinion, the fact that Reigns isn't currently a champion makes things all the more interesting for his future storyline opportunities, as who knows what he could do or who he could align with in the pursuit of revenge.

“We are now in a new era of the Bloodline story with Roman Reigns as not the champion. How does he correct that? How does he take back the name of The Tribal Chief? Who is the Head of the Table, Solo or Roman Reigns? Jimmy is not here. Jey is not here. The Wiseman is not back yet. How does Roman Reigns deal with those on his own?” Heyman asked. “Is this a revenge yarn like an old spaghetti western where one man goes back, cleans up the village and gets his revenge? Or it is a revenge yarn where he can't do it by himself, even if he has to? What are the twists and turns that happen then? We have a long road ahead of us. All I can say is, for me, how I see the trajectory of it and the many ways we can go about it, it's going to be fascinating and will hopefully put our past four years of work to shame.”

For better or worse, 2024 has been the year of the “Revenge Tour” within the WWE Universe, with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins all more or less embracing the concept in their individual pursuits of glory. If Reigns wants to go full-on Man with No Name on this new version of The Bloodline, squading up with his fellow outcasts in the pursuit of the most anticipated WarGames match of all time, well, the real winner of that pursuit wouldn't be The Usos, Heyman, or even the “OTC” but the fans who get to watch it all go down.