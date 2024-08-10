On the fallout edition of SmackDown after SummerSlam, Solo Sikoa and the Guerrillas of Destiny – but no Jacob Fatu – had one simple goal in mind: tell Roman Reigns who the real Bloodline is moving forward.

Yes, technically, they have already interacted this month, with Reigns laying out the new “Tribal Chief” on the way to a bigtime WWE Championship win by Cody Rhodes, but that was more of a spur-of-the-moment situation, where Sikoa couldn't squad up and play the numbers game against the former Universal Champion. With almost a week to plan and some time to strategize heading into television, surely Sikoa and company would come to SmackDown with a plan, right? Maybe so, but there's an old saying in sports that everyone has a plan until they're punched in the mouth, and even with a three-to-one advantage, few punch better than the “Head of the Table.”

Taking the ring in the main event of the show, Sikoa did his best to draw his cousin out, addressing the crowd as the “Tribal Chief” to a chorus of boos.

“Tulsa, Oklahoma, acknowledge me! Roman Reigns, in case you haven't noticed, I'm the ‘Tribal Chief' now,” Solo Sikoa declared. “And if you call yourself the ‘Tribal Chief,' and you want these back, then come and get it from me.”

Unfortunately for the new Bloodline, that was all it took to draw out Reigns, and as he marched to the ring to his newly reworked them with his new “OTC” moniker, Reigns took turns beating up on the three healthy members of The Bloodline, beating GOD with the ring steps and punching Sikoa in a very one-sided slugfest before securing the money shot, a Spear on Tonga Loa that got the crowd going in what truly was the moment of the night.

How will Sikoa and Reigns decide on who gets to call themselves the “Tribal Chief?” Will they wrestle a singles match, or is this more of a WarGames scenario? And what about Paul Heyman and The Usos, Jey and Jimmy? Even Reigns can't go into the double rings under a steel cage alone, and bringing back his OG faction now, as babyfaces no less, would spell incredible opportunities for the WWE Universe across the board.

And the best part? Because fans absolutely hate Sikoa, the WWE Universe gets their hero back with an ideal foil that should prove fruitful for years to come.

Jey Uso reveals the one condition Solo Sikoa had before joining NXT

While things aren't going particularly well for Sikoa from a storyline standpoint, he is unquestionably a featured part of the WWE Universe and added another main event spot to his resume in the fallout edition of SmackDown after SummerSlam, boldly declaring that he is still the “Tribal Chief” despite the “OTC” waiting in the wings to take his spot back once and for all.

Discussing how proud he is to see his younger brother shine in a rare shoot interview with The Ringer, Jey Uso noted just how proud he is to see Sikoa succeed, especially since he took his time and got his college degree before joining the WWE Universe.

“From a real perspective, I'm so happy for him man. It brings joy to see him out there on SmackDown because I know this story and what it took for him to get there. He did put in work. Solo has a degree in college, he's the smartest one out of all of us,” Jey Uso told The Ringer via Fightful.

“He just wanted to wrestle. The rule was, me and my brother told him, we'll get you in but you need to finish school first. Finish school, and he's like, I want to go. I want to Orlando, I want to go to NXT. To see him now in the position today man, he's killing it. I tell him, you're shining right now Uce. Man, keep it up. Doesn't it bring a boss look to it? It's Tribal Chief, but it's his own way, his own style.”

Fortunately for Sikoa, it looks like he'll be in the WWE Universe for a very, very, very, very, very long time, and as a result, will get to benefit from the post-wrestling career that has kept food on his father's table long after his career has come to an end. Still, if he can figure out a way to put that degree to good use, it will only make him better off in the end, regardless of what Sikoa wants to do in the future.