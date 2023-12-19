'Twas the typo before Christmas.

When news broke that Shinsuke Nakamura was booked for a very special segment on RAW, dubbed “The American Nightmare Before Christmas,” it had fans of professional wrestling the world over what, in fact, that means.

Did the “King of Strong Style” plan on taking part in a gimmick match against Cody Rhodes similar to the Miricle on 34th Street Fight that the promotion usually runs during the holiday season, with this year's edition serving as a Loser Leaves Judgment Day contest between R-Truth and JD McDonagh? Or was this… something else entirely? Well, as it turns out, the segment was something between a promo and a video package, with Shin delivering a Christmas story to the entire Rhodes family that was unfortunately derailed by a post-production typo.

“‘Twas the week before Christmas, and out from my mouth, came a warning to Cody that Shinsuke would pounce,” Shinsuke Nakamura began. “While your daughter is nestled all snug in her bed and visions of championships dance through your head. Shinsuke is plotting to live out your story. To ruin your plans and extinguish your glory. The ‘Nightmare' is over, the ‘Nightmare' is through, the mist burns its eyes, for the ‘Nightmare' is you! You b*stard, you cancer, you prancer, you nitwit, you're vomit, you're stupid, you're father was inbred! My goal is to see that you're living in fright, Merry Christmas to you, I will be your last fight.”

Oh gosh, do you see it? That's right, it's “your father's an inbred,” not you are father's, as Cody is not Dusty Rhodes no matter how much he borrows from the “American Dream.”

Ever a defender of truth, justice, and the linguistic integrity of the English language, Cody Rhodes jumped Shinsuke Nakamura after story time came to an end and went on to brawl with the NJPW legend until they were eventually broken up by security. Watch your back, Nakamura, as Rhodes is looking to put a period at the end of this chapter of his story in the new year.