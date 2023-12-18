After taking on a massive workload in 2023, Cody Rhodes names his pick for the 2023 MVP of the WWE Universe.

In the eyes of many fans, Cody Rhodes is a strong contender for the MVP of WWE in 2023.

On paper, it makes sense, right? Rhodes has wrestled 108 matches for WWE in 2023, the most matches he's worked since 2017, and has won all but five of his efforts – 86-2 as a singles star – while capturing the hearts and imagination of fans of all ages for his red, white, and blue babyface ways. He's sold a ton of merch, given away almost as many weight belts, and even brought “Main Event” Jay Uso back to the WWE Universe after “quitting” over the summer.

But who, you may ask, would Rhodes name as his MVP of 2023? Well, the “American Nightmare” was asked that very question on The Michael Kay Show, and needless to say, the answer might surprise you.

“That's loaded because Dom is a prickly individual. If I was looking at it from tickets sold, merch sold, excitement over matches, achievement in body of work, I'd say your MVP is, I'm not going to say myself, somebody else will hopefully say me, but I'd say Seth Rollins is somebody who is more the MVP,” Cody Rhodes said via Fightful. “Who am I to go against what Shawn Michaels said, though? If Shawn Michaels sees something in Dominik Mysterio, that's huge because he's not one that often will make that claim. Dom, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. Dom Mysterio walks out now, he puts the mic to his lips, and you can't hear a word he's saying because they boo him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now, but they won't be boos, they'll be cheers. There is something incredibly special about the young man, and I'm sorry I've had to beat him so many times. I look forward to what he does. He comes from good stock, obviously, and his future is perhaps brighter than anybody.”

Whoa, Rhodes giving props to the “Visionary,” arguably his biggest low-key rival in the WWE Universe? What is this, Survivor Series 2023, when the duo put their issues aside, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair-style, in order to secure a win over Drew McIntyre and Judgment Day? Fortunately for fans of the WWE Universe, it's safe to say this feud will always be available to return to if WWE Creative sees fit, even if game recognizes games during this the holiday season.

Cody Rhodes thinks fans will see MJF in WWE at some point.

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Cody Rhodes discussed his prized pupil in AEW, MJF, who is set to defend his AEW World Championship on Long Island at Worlds End.

While Rhodes is very proud of everything MJF has done in AEW, the “American Nightmare” would love to see him jump to WWE in order to test his mettle against the “big boys.”

“I think one day you will see MJF in WWE. I'm really proud of him. For those that don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about because of potential and personality and overall professionalism,” Cody Rhodes said via Fightful. “One thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half. When he does make that jump, I don't know when that is, if he makes the jump. If he comes to WWE, you have to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, like Omos, Brock Lesnar. I'm not shaming anyone who is not hitting the gym and clanging and banging with the weights, like The Rock would say, but it is part of what we do now. You have to be able to swing a bat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. Really, your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I want to remain the friends we've become today.”

Whoa, does Rhodes know something fans don't? Is WWE making a late push in the “bidding war of 2024,” with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan looking to sign the current AEW World Champion away from the promotion in order to work with or against a new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, billed from Atlanta, Georgia, instead of the “Island of Relevancy?” Fans will have to tune into Worlds End and beyond to find out.