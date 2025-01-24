Do not question how confident bad Bunny is as a WWE celebrity wrestler.

During an appearance on Hot Ones, Bad Bunny was praised by host Sean Evans for being the “best celebrity wrestler in WWE.” He did not hesitate before agreeing with him.

“That's your opinion?” Bad Bunny asked him. “No, that's a fact.”

He then recalled practicing the Canadian Destroyer, renamed the “Bunny Destroyer” for the rapper, with John Morrison. He pulled it off, though. Bad Bunny also revealed that the most painful bump he took in his career was from the kendo stick shots from Damian Priest.

We will have to see how Logan Paul responds to Bad Bunny's claim. Paul, a former United States Champion, recently issued a challenge to the rapper for a match. They both believe that they are the best, but there is only one way to find out.

Paul has wrestled more frequently in WWE than Bad Bunny. He is somewhat of a full-time Superstar and usually performs at their biggest shows of the year. He has had featured singles matches against the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight at PLEs such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.

He won the United States Championship from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023. Paul would defend it against Owens and Randy Orton during his reign. LA Knight eventually ended it at SummerSlam in August 2024.

Bad Bunny's WWE career as a celebrity wrestler

In 2021, Bad Bunny made his WWE debut, appearing during the 2021 Royal Rumble. A few months later, he teamed with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny and Priest won, with the former showing out in his in-ring debut.

The following year, he returned to take part in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He once again had some high spots, and he even eliminated two Superstars. However, his fairytale run was abruptly ended by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar, who tossed the rapper over the top rope.

A few months later, Bad Bunny returned as a commentator for a match at WrestleMania 39. Bad Bunny was a part of the Spanish announce team while Rey Mysterio took on his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a match. He even helped Rey win.

He would once again return when Backlash went to his hometown of Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny competed in a match against Priest in a “San Juan Street Fight.” Their match lasted over 20 minutes, with Bad Bunny getting his first singles win of his career.

Throughout his brief professional wrestling career, Bad Bunny has won the 24/7 Championship once. His reign lasted just 28 days before he relinquished it to R-Truth.

He has not been seen in the ring since. However, he has recently discussed his desire to return to the squared circle for “one more” match. He said in a recent interview that he would like to “put my life at risk” once more.

Bad Bunny also revealed his desire to play a heel. He has traditionally been a babyface in all of his WWE programs. But perhaps he is ready to take a dark turn in his next feud, maybe against Paul.