Two of the best celebrity wrestlers are Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, who could be bound for a match in WWE.

In a recent interview, Bad Bunny revealed his desire to have one more match in WWE. He also wants to play a heel someday as opposed to a babyface as he has been. Paul, who is a full-fledged member of the WWE roster, called him out for a match.

He commented under ESPN and SportsCenter's post with Bad Bunny's quote about his in-ring return. The rapper said that he wants to “put my life at risk in the ring.”

Paul replied, “Then get in the ring with me.”

The blunt response could lead to a match between the two. Despite coming into WWE around the same time, they haven't feuded yet, though it isn't the first time that Paul has taken a shot at Bunny. Regardless, it sounds like it could happen at some point in the near future, though.

WWE's top celebrity wrestlers Logan Paul and Bad Bunny

Both Paul and Bad Bunny have exceeded expectations since joining WWE as in-ring competitors. Paul has won the United States Championship once, holding it for 273 days before dropping it to LA Knight.

He started his career with a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. Paul and The Miz took on the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik) in a winning effort. The Miz turned on Paul after the match, resulting in a singles match between them at that year's SummerSlam.

His next singles match was against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2022 Crown Jewel. Despite not winning, he put on a showcase. Paul suffered a couple of injuries during the match and later returned during the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Paul then had matches against the likes of Seth Rollins and Ricochet. He also competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2023.

After winning the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel, he defended it against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton during his reign. He is now on Monday Night RAW and eyeing Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

Bad Bunny's first wrestling match was a tag team match as well. He teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

He later returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble, competing in the men's battle royal. Bad Bunny was eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

His next match was a “San Juan Street Fight” against Priest at Backlash. It was held in Bad Bunny's home territory of Puerto Rico that year.