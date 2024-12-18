While Becky Lynch has been on hiatus from WWE since June 2024, she has landed a role in an upcoming Star Trek series.

She announced the move in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. Lynch said that she is a part of the “bridge crew” in the series. She called it the most “incredible” experience and praised her co-stars. She concluded the video by doing the iconic Star Trek hand gesture.

“You know, when you've already been champion of the world, there's really only one place to go next,” Lynch teased. “And that's to the stars. I am so excited to share with all of you that I am joining Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”

This is an exciting new chapter in Lynch's career. She continues to branch out outside of WWE and sets herself up for a career after she hangs up her boots.

Previously, Lynch has acted in WWE-produced movies like The Marine 6: Close Quarters and Rumble. She has also made appearances in TV series such as WWE Rivals, Biography: WWE Legends, and Celebrity Family Feud.

Becky Lynch's WWE hiatus

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy star Becky Lynch is on a hiatus from WWE. Fans are currently awaiting her highly-anticipated return after sitting out the last six months.

However, she has started to make public appearances with the company. Lynch was recently seen at a media event for WWE and Netflix ahead of Monday Night RAW's move to the streaming service. Perhaps she is gearing up for a return on the inaugural episode of RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

There is also a chance Lynch comes back at the Royal Rumble PLE in February. The Royal Rumble match is a popular place to debut new stars and bring back others.

Either way, the WWE is ready for Lynch to return. She was last seen in May 2024 when she lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan, who still holds it. She lost it at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE before losing her subsequent rematch.

Lynch won the championship shortly after Rhea Ripley vacated the title. She unsuccessfully challenged her for the championship at WrestleMania XL in the opening match. She later won a battle royal to win her seventh world championship in WWE.

In 2023, The Man also spent time in NXT. She won the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton before losing it to Lyra Valkyria over a month later.

Recently, Lynch has been embarking on other non-WWE ventures. She wrote her memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, and became a New York Times Best-Selling Author with it.