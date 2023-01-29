Bianca Belair found herself in an interesting spot heading into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

Set to face off against her friend-turned-foe Alexa Bliss, Belair had a glass vase smashed over her head in a joint interview with Byron Saxton, had her body brutalized outside of the ring by Bliss in their first championship match, and suddenly had to worry about whether or not Uncle Howdy would become a factor in the re-match scheduled for the Royal Rumble.

Fortunately, the answer to that question was a resounding no, as Howdy was presumably still recovering from his second-floor splash on LA Knight following his match against Bray Wyatt, freeing Belair up for a one-on-one contest against her former friend. Taking to the ring to cheers from the crowd, Belair was able to work over Bliss with relative ease, imposing her power on her much smaller foe before securing the win with a KOD.

Freed of her Bliss problem presumably once and for all, Belair left the ring happy, whereas her opponent stuck around in the ring dumbfounded, at least until an Uncle Howdy video package took over the Titantron, reminding Miss Bliss that, in order to reach her full potential in the company, she needs to embrace not just the darker side of her personality but also Bray Wyatt and Howdy. Will Bliss embrace the WyattVerse and become an unhinged baddie once more? Or will she fight back the darkness and come back better than ever? Either way, it’s going to be incredibly interesting to see.