Ever since being linked to the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit, Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE, and even Hall of Famer Paul Heyman doesn't know if he will return.

Speaking to ClutchPoints after his surprise return on SmackDown, Heyman discussed his former client. Heyman and Lesnar were an iconic duo in WWE, winning several championships and earning countless accolades together. But if Lesnar returns, it will be his decision.

“Oh, no, I don't have that answer because right now, Brock Lesnar is not in the public eye. Which affords him a level of privacy that I would never violate,” Heyman said. ” So, if Brock Lesnar is of the desire to ever be in the public eye again, when the time's right, he'll let you know.

“I am so appreciative of every moment I spent with Lesnar because, first of all, he made me a very wealthy man. Secondly, he gave me a legacy after my legacy would have only been ECW. And as much as [he] will begrudgingly credit me for teaching him, I learned just as much about business and life from Brock, I assure you, as he learned from me,” he continued.

In conclusion, the ball is in Lesnar's court. “So, long answer, even longer, Brock Lesnar's a private man, a private beast. Should he wish to be in the public eye, he will be, and should he wish never to be seen again, you've seen the last of Brock Lesnar,” Paul Heyman concluded.

The last time Lesnar was seen in WWE was at SummerSlam in August 2023. He faced Cody Rhodes in a match that concluded their feud. After the match, Lesnar raised Rhodes' hand.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's run atop WWE

Lesnar debuted on the WWE main roster in 2002 and quickly aligned himself with Heyman. Together, they ran roughshod over the company, with Lesnar winning the WWE Championship from The Rock at SummerSlam.

After leaving WWE, Lesnar tried his hand in the NFL and UFC. He later returned to WWE in 2012, realigning with Heyman shortly after.

Heyman remained by Lesnar's side throughout this second stint in the company. He was there when Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak.

Lesnar retired after losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. After he left, Heyman aligned himself with Roman Reigns, who went on to hold the Universal Championship (later renamed the Undisputed WWE Championship) for over 1,300 days.

During Reigns' title reign, Lesnar returned to WWE at the 2021 SummerSlam PLE. Lesnar reignited his feud with Reigns, and they competed in a trilogy of matches with Heyman in the middle of them.

Lesnar eventually lost the WWE Championship to Reigns, resulting in the unified Undisputed WWE Championship. He then feuded with Rhodes before his extended absence. We will have to wait and see if Brock Lesnar ever returns to WWE.