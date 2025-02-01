With the 2025 Royal Rumble rapidly approaching, fans have been asking one question above all others: will CM Punk cash in his favor with Paul Heyman in the event's namesake match?

Yes, more so than who will leave the show with the Tag Team Championship belts, which stars past, present, and future will appear in the show, and even who will win the men's and women's battle royales, fans want to know if Heyman will turn on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in favor of a favor for Punk, even for just a moment, setting up the “Second City Saint” for a guaranteed WrestleMania 41 main event.

Asked by Jackie Redmond in a special pre-Rumble interview if he could provide any additional information about the favor, like, for example, if it's a juicy one, Punker said all he would say, which is interesting in and of itself.

“I don't know. I think everyone is maybe building it up a little bit too much. You never know. I might have to one day say, ‘Hey Paul, can you pick me up on your way to RAW?' That might wind up being the favor,” Punk said via Fightful. “That's going to be super disappointing for everybody. You never know. The sneaking suspicion is everyone thinks it's somehow connected to somebody else that Paul is close with. We'll find out.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Heyman is going to drive Punk to the Rumble on Saturday, and everything will be right in the world… right?

… yeah, I don't think so either. Keep an eye on this one in the Rumble, folks; it could decide the entire show and WrestleMania‘s main event as a result.

CM Punk keeps AJ Lee's Royal Rumble status close to the vest

Turning attention from his own in-ring Rumble plans to that of his wife, this time with Pat McAfee on his namesake show, AJ Lee, Punk noted that while he would love to see her wrestle again, it's not really his decision to make.

“She 100% supersedes me. Yeah, that's the fun thing about wrestling fans. Like you just said, oh, Chicago fans are the best in the world. They look for stuff that necessarily isn't there,” Punk explained via WrestleZone.

“But I think that's kind of the fun of it. Everyone's talking about, oh, well, who's gonna main event WrestleMania? Who's gonna enter the Royal Rumble, who's gonna come back? And they're always looking around this time of year for big returns. I had mine last year. I think hers would be bigger than mine. But again, I'm kind of hands-off on the deal.”

Would it be cool to see Lee wrestle at the Rumble again in 2025? Yes, yes, it would be, as she hasn't worked a match since all the way back in 2015, but until that happens, fans will have to keep speculating and hope it comes true.