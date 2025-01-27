If you have been wondering where John Cena has gone ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble after starting his WWE farewell tour, we now know. He had a valid excuse to be gone.

PWInsider reports that Cena has been MIA due to his filming commitments. He is currently in Budapest filming the upcoming Matchbox movie based on the toy line of the same name.

However, he will be back in WWE by the time the 2025 Royal Rumble rolls around on February 1, 2025. He declared for the match during his promo during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6.

The update should come as no surprise, especially given Cena's pedigree as a movie star. While he is on his farewell tour from WWE, he still has filming commitments. That may complicate how much time he can spend on WWE TV aside from big PLEs like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

It would have been surprising if Cena put his movie career on hold for a year during his WWE farewell tour. So, fans should just be excited for his next scheduled appearance.

The Royal Rumble will be a star-studded affair. The men's battle royal will feature top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Cena.

John Cena's WWE farewell tour and the 2025 Royal Rumble

The Cena farewell tour's second stop appears to be the Royal Rumble. He started it during the RAW on Netflix premiere after announcing it at Money in the Bank in July 2024.

After nearly two decades as the face of WWE, Cena will hang it up at the end of 2025. That means he will compete at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania for the final time. There is a chance that he will also compete at SummerSlam as well in August.

One of his goals during this final run is to win his 17th world championship. If he does, he will break his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championships in WWE history. One way of accomplishing that goal is winning the Royal Rumble match, which earns you a championship match at WrestleMania.

Currently, the world champions are Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) and Gunther (World Heavyweight Champion). They are both viable champions for Cena to take on. Winning the Royal Rumble would be the first step in making that a reality.

Cena has become a movie star since stepping away from WWE full-time. Early in his WWE career, he starred in movies produced by the company, such as The Marine and 12 Rounds.

In 2015, he began gaining traction for roles in comedies such as Sisters, Trainwreck, and Daddy's Home. He got his first chance to lead a movie in 2018, starring in Blockers. That same year, he also starred in Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld.

Since then, Cena has had marquee roles in F9, The Suicide Squad, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vacation Friends, Argylle, and Jackpot! The upcoming Matchbox movie will be directed by Sam Hargrave, most known for directing Chris Hemsworth in the Extraction series.