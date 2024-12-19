Finally, we know what Paul Heyman's favor was to have CM Punk join the OG Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

At the Monday Night RAW on Netflix kickoff event on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Michael Cole asked Punk what the favor was.

“I need Paul Heyman's Netflix password,” Punk revealed. “I need to finish Heels Season 2.”

Expand Tweet

Obviously, this is probably not the favor that Heyman wagered when asking Punk to join the OG Bloodline. But at least he got to promote Heels Season 2, which he appears in. His wife, AJ Lee, also appears in the second season of Heels.

Eventually, WWE fans will learn what Punk asked for. He would not team with Roman Reigns and Co. for nothing, so expect a hefty return.

He and Heyman have a long history long before the favor; Paul Heyman was CM Punk's associate during his 434-day reign as WWE Champion in the early 2010s. The Wiseman was there when Punk almost ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 29.

CM Punk's return to WWE

after almost a decade away, Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023. This was a shocking development, as Punk's exit in 2014 was highly-discussed. But he appeared to turn a new leaf with the likes of Paul “Triple H” Levesque and others.

His first televised match back was at the Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024. He was injured in the match by Drew McIntyre, which caused him to miss six months of action. Despite this, he kept his feud with McIntyre going while on the shelf.

Their first match occurred at SummerSlam in August. Seth Rollins was the special guest referee and ultimately cost Punk the match.

They had two more matches in their heated feud. The next was at Bash in Berlin and was a strap match. The feud then culminated at Bad Blood with a Hell in a Cell match.

Punk won both of the last two matches against McIntyre. He then assisted the OG Bloodline in defeating the new Bloodline in a WarGames match at the 2024 Survivor Series PLE.

Now, Punk has a date with Rollins set for the first episode of RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025. The highly-anticipated bout will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

During his time away from WWE, Punk tried his hand at MMA, competing in two fights in UFC. He then returned to professional wrestling in 2021 in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). During his time in AEW, Punk won two AEW World Championships.

His last match happened at the All In PPV in August 2023. He defended the “Real World Championship” against his old foe, Samoa Joe.