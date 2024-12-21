Dominik Mysterio is among the most tenured performers on the WWE active roster.

Now sure, technically, he only wrestled his first official match back in August of 2020, throwing down with Seth Rollins in a street fight at SummerSlam, but historically speaking, “Dirty” Dom was working the “biggest show of the summer” when “The Visionary” was working indie matches under the monikers Gixx and Tyler Black.

And yet, despite his success back in 2005, Mysterio didn't see it impact his proverbial bank account, hilariously letting O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on No Contest Wrestling know that, despite working three PPVs, multiple shows and multiple shows around them, all he had to show for it was a bike.

“Growing up in the hard streets of San Diego. It’s no joke. I asked for a Mercedes, got a BMW. Rough. I had my own room, but across was my sister. I didn’t even get my own upstairs space. It was hard,” Mysterio declared via Fightful. “I had to do my own laundry. They made me do all of that. It was crazy. I didn’t even get paid for it either. I’m pretty sure that’s illegal. It’s child labor. To make matters even worse, when I did do stuff in WWE like SummerSlam and I ended up getting paid for that, I never knew where the money went. I need to talk to her about that. I bought one bike and my mother said, ‘There goes your money.’ I did three pay-per-views, how many weeks of TV, and you’re telling me one bike and I’m done?”

Oh snap, not only is that hilarious, but Mama Mysterio might just have a call coming her way, as those numbers simply don't add up.

Dominik Mysterio isn't worried about CM Punk

Elsewhere, during his No Contest Wrestling appearance, Mysterio was asked about working CM Punk's first few matches back in WWE. While Punk is one of WWE's top stars, Mysterio isn't worried about him, as he believes the “Best in the World” isn't what he once was.

“I had the great dishonor of welcoming Punk back after ten long years. It was everything I expected it to be, just an old man trying to do his thing. Thinks he's still got it. He went out there in some plain black underwear. Didn't even have his gear. It was definitely a sight to see. Overall, I'm glad the company was able to trust me to get in there with CM Punk and give him his first couple of punches back as a nice welcome-home gift. That energy we had in there was definitely something special. I feel like he owes me something, too,” Mysterio explained via Fightful.

“I'm sure he remembers, he sang Happy Birthday to my sister. I was probably 12 years old and he sang Happy Birthday to her. He cornered my whole family when he had his s**tty long black hair. What was his group? The society? [Straight Edge Society]. I didn't remember it because it doesn't matter. Now that I'm my own man and he doesn't have to corner me into a corner, I would love to get my hands on him again. Now that I'm prepared and ready. I've seen kind of what he can do. It's nothing special. He does the same things. I'm pretty sure I can read his playbook. Actually, here's a good one, I know his moveset.”

Oh snap, referencing moveset? Dang, Mysterio might just be the best heel in the WWE Universe, nay, wrestling as a whole, as he seems to always know what button to push to get a reaction.