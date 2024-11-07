While “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is the son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio, the young star compares one of his Judgment Day stablemates, Finn Bálor, to a father figure.

Mysterio recently opened up about Bálor as a mentor via the Bootleg Kev podcast. Since meeting him, Bálor has become a “stepdad” of sorts to Mysterio. He also praised him as one of the “greatest” in-ring wrestlers of all time.

“It's honestly been so fun, just being able to pick his brain, being in matches with him, him guiding me through certain things, seeing how he puts things together. It shows why he's one of the greatest of all time, especially in-ring-wise,” praised Mysterio. “I first met him in 2017, and even since then, he's kind of been like my stepdad. And it's worked out.”

Who is Finn Bálor?

Dominik Mysterio's Judgment Day teammate Finn Bálor has been with WWE since 2014. He first started his career in NXT, winning the NXT Championship and holding it for almost 300 days.

Upon joining the main roster, Bálor was heavily pushed. He became the inaugural Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins in the finals. However, he suffered an injury in the match at SummerSlam and had to vacate the title the next night.

Unfortunately, he has not won a world championship in WWE since then. He has won the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship in the following years.

He had a second NXT run from 2019-21, during which he had another NXT Championship reign that lasted over 200 days. Bálor then returned to the main roster to feud with then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After initially feuding with Judgment Day, Bálor joined the group and kicked out their former leader, Edge. He has since remained with the group through its lineup changes.

Dominik Mysterio's rise as the most hated heel in WWE

When Mysterio joined WWE, he was paired with his father. Together, they became the father-son duo to win a tag team championship.

He has been an on-screen character in WWE for years. WWE fans will remember the crucial part he played in his father's feud with Eddie Guerrero as a child.

But becoming a full-time in-ring competitor was not easy for Mysterio. The WWE changed things up at the first Clash at the Castle PLE in 2022 when he turned on his father and Edge.

At WrestleMania 39, the Mysterios faced in a singles match. Rey Mysterio came out on top and picked up the win over his son. A year later, they faced again when Dominik Mysterio teamed with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar to face Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

He subsequently joined the Judgment Day and was paired in an on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley. He has won the NXT North American Championship twice as a part of Judgment Day and gets one of the loudest reactions from crowds during every episode of RAW.

After Ripley's return from injury, Mysterio turned on his former on-screen partner and aligned with Liv Morgan. He is now a part of the current Judgment Day lineup that includes Morgan, Bálor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.