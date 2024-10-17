WWE fans are trolling after AEW changed Lance Archer's look to resemble Drew McIntyre, calling him the Scottish Warrior's lookalike.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Archer wore a leather vest. He already was a stone's throw away from being a Drew McIntyre lookalike given his long hair and beard. But the wet hair solidified that it looked just like the WWE star.

This change caused social media to go into a frenzy. Heel Ucey on X, formerly Twitter, joked that he was “Temu Drew McIntyre,” referring to the discount clothing store.

“We have Drew McIntyre at home,” one fan commented under the post. Another said, “Drew WakIntyre has entered the building.”

A different fan commented that Archer looks like the “lovechild” of McIntyre and fellow WWE star Damian Priest. Another user called Archer “Drew Satire.”

20 Minute Promo on X also weighed in, joking that “Bro fell off after losing Hell in a Cell.” The post was in reference to McIntyre's recent loss to CM Punk at Bad Blood under the Hell in a Cell stipulation.

Lance Archer has been wrestling for over two decades. He first gained notoriety for his stint in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). He eventually joined the WWE under the ring name Vance Archer.

Archer competed for the ECW Championship before the brand was disbanded. Archer was later released from the company in November 2010.

After his WWE release, Archer went to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) for several years. He later joined AEW in 2020 and has remained with them since signing with the company. He won the Men's Casino Battle Royale upon his debut in 2020.

Drew McIntyre's legendary WWE career

While McIntyre is one of the WWE's top guys, it did not start that way. He joined the main roster in 2009 and was pushed heavily. He won the Intercontinental Championship at the TLF: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PLE in December 2009.

McIntyre was then placed in a gimmick group, 3MB (Three Man Band). This group also featured Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. In 2014, the WWE released McIntyre, leading to him rebuild himself on the independent circuit.

After stints in the indies and TNA, McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017, joining the NXT brand. He returned to the main roster in 2018 and became one of the WWE's biggest faces.

He won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. McIntyre won the title from Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

He then spent the next couple of years as one of the WWE's biggest babyfaces. However, he turned heel during his recent feud with CM Punk.

Their rivalry started at the 2024 Royal Rumble when McIntyre legitimately injured Punk. The injury kept Punk on the shelf for nearly six months. Still, he was able to keep their feud going by costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on several occasions.

They had three matches. The first was at SummerSlam with Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the special guest referee. They then faced at Bash in Berlin in a Strap Match and Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match. McIntyre lost the series 1-2.