After a trilogy of brutal matches during their feud, WWE's Drew McIntyre has apologized to CM Punk.

While appearing on Hot Ones Versus with fellow WWE star Sheamus, he was asked to apologize to Punk for “all the pain and suffering that you caused that poor, poor fella.” His apology was deemed “passive aggressive” by Sheamus, resulting in McIntyre having to eat a hot wing.

“Punk, I'm so sorry that I raised your profile and helped erase all the massive amount of negative publicity you had,” McIntyre said. “I lifted you up constantly, earned you the biggest contract of your entire life, you f**king p***k.”

It is unlikely that McIntyre will ever publicly apologize to Punk. He has made it clear that some of his promos featured his real feelings towards the “Voice of the Voiceless.”

Currently, Punk and McIntyre are on different paths, but they may meet again soon. Both Punk and McIntyre are getting ready for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. They are both set to compete in the battle royal, hoping to earn a WrestleMania championship match.

The two have history in the annual event. Last year, Punk made his return to WWE, and his first televised match back was the 2024 Royal Rumble. During the match, he was injured by McIntyre, putting him on the shelf for six months.

WWE's Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's feud

Following the Royal Rumble, Punk and McIntyre continued their feud. Punk may not have been able to get physical in the ring for months, but he made sure to continue fueling their feud.

The feud picked up at WrestleMania XL. Following his match against Seth Rollins, McIntyre gloated in front of Punk after winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk then attacked McIntyre, leaving him vulnerable to be cashed in on by Damian Priest, the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

In the following months, Punk continued to torment McIntyre. He cost the “Scottish Warrior” the World Heavyweight Championship several times, including at his hometown show in Scotland at Clash at the Castle.

At SumerSlam in August, they had their first singles match. McIntyre won their first encounter, in which Rollins served as guest referee.

They would have two more matches during their feud. The next was at Bash in Berlin later that month. Punk and McIntyre competed in a “Strap Match.”

The rubber match was at Bad Blood. They fought in a bloody “Hell in a Cell” match, which Punk won. Since then, the two have gone their separate ways.

However, they both have the same goal in mind. McIntyre and Punk are both seeking a WWE world championship win at WrestleMania.

After their feud, McIntyre took an extended hWWE hiatus. He eventually returned by attacking Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, two members of the OG Bloodline team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Punk also took a hiatus, missing Crown Jewel, before returning ahead of Survivor Series. He was convinced by Paul Heyman to join Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline in their WarGames match.