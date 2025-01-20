It appears that despite their heated feud, WWE's Drew McIntyre respects CM Punk.

He was recently interviewed by The Daily Mail and discussed their feud. McIntyre said that there were “real” feelings shared between the two during their feud, and there was also “certain magic.”

“As much as we have certain feelings towards each other, we both are aware we've got certain magic with each other,” McIntyre said. “It's a tale as old as time. The more people have a genuine disdain for each other, people can truly feel it. And if you're actually good at your job, like we are, it does create magic. And the whole process was magic, and the cell itself was a match that we talked about forever.”

He also conceded that he “ate it like a man” whenever McIntyre would take personal shots at Punk, especially on social media. This is something that McIntyre respects, and he explained it in the interview.

“I will say, however[,] my feelings are towards him, I went completely gangbusters for him. I didn't hold back,” he explained. “On TV, I can only go so far, but, on social, but it's my social. You can't tell me what to do. I went overboard. And the company could have asked me to pull back if they wanted me to, and I'd have said, ‘No, it's my social'. But I went at him and went at him.

“And I've done that with a couple of people, and they have got a boo boo face. Not that I care, but he didn't. He ate it like a man, and then came back with what he had to say. So[,] I'll give him that,” McIntyre concluded.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's heated WWE feud

In 2024, McIntyre and Punk had one of WWE's hottest feuds. It started at the Royal Rumble in January when McIntyre injured Punk, putting him on the shelf for six months.

They still continued their feud without any matches. McIntyre gloated in front of Punk after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. An irate Punk attacked McIntyre, leading to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the “Scottish Warrior” and winning the belt.

Their first match would occur at SummerSlam in August. Seth Rollins served as the special guest referee of the match. McIntyre won the battle, but Punk won the war.

After losing the first match to McIntyre, Punk then won their next two encounters. He first won a “Strap Match” at Bash in Berlin before facing McIntyre in a “Hell in a Cell” match at Bad Blood.

The rubber match was a bloody affair. Punk took a brief break before returning in time to participate in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. McIntyre returned following the PLE to hunt down the OG Bloodline members, first attacking Sami Zayn.

McIntyre and Zayn had a match at Saturday Night's Main Event, which the “Scottish Warrior” won. Then, at the Monday Night RAW premiere on Netflix, McIntyre lost to Jey Uso.