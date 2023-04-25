A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With the WWE draft rapidly approaching, Elias was afforded a chance to address his future in the WWE Universe and whether or not he would like to roll into the forthcoming proceedings as a solo act or as part of a tag team with his sort of friend Rick Boogs. Elias, to his credit, put over Boogs as a potential running mate, but only if he can take himself seriously.

“When I would think about my future, and look down the timeline of my career, I certainly would have never factored in anyone like Rick Boogs,” Elias said. “I try to tell him to be a top WWE Superstar, you’ve gotta have a cool head at all times. I’ve gotta tell ya, I’ve never seen a kid with this much Raw energy before, it’s almost too much at times.”

“Elias told me if I really crack down and focus, that someday, I could have my own catchphrase, just like him,” Boogs added. “And I told him, ‘listen man, I want people to be ‘Boog-in out’ when they see us together.’ Yeah!”

“I told him, one day, everyone will be ‘Boog-in out’ when they walk with Elias, and he got really excited about that,” Elias said. “Now, if this kid can just stay focused, I think we could be something really special.”

Will Boogs be able to take himself seriously enough to maintain a professional relationship with Elias? Or will his goofball ways continue and ruin the team before it can reach its full potential, whatever that might be? Only time will tell, but it would appear Boogs and Elias will be drafted together or not at all. The Rock and Walk Connection, anyone?