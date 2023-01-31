Rick Boogs is a certified WWE superstar; he’s big, he’s strong, and most importantly of all, he’s darn entertaining, with a near-limitless reserve of energy to draw from and enough charisma to fill out his own roster.

So naturally, when Boogs saw his knee buckle in an attempted feat of strength against The Usos at WrestleMania 38, fans wondered if they would ever see the mustachioed shredder back in a WWE ring, either with or without his former tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Fortunately, that day has officially come, as after listening to The Miz complain for what felt like half an hour about his lack of opportunities, Adam Pearce came out and booked Mike a match on the spot against the newest member of RAW, who’d been “banging on his door all day” for a shot.

RICK BOOGS IS BACK! The newest member of the #WWERaw roster … @rickboogswwe is ready to rock on Monday nights! pic.twitter.com/p1oHn0XdQZ — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023

Yup, as you could assume from the title and the first paragraph of this story, that opponent was none other than Mr. and Mrs. Boogs’ baby boy, who emerged from the back, got over with the crowd, and was so violent with Miz that he literally launched his Louis Vuitton loafers off of his feet on his way to his first win of the 2023 calendar year.

Cutting to the back, Boogs decided to celebrate his win with the Street Profits and Elias, who believes Boogs can shred but might need some help to become a true artist. When asked about how he felt to be back by Byron Saxton, Boogs celebrated the occasion.

“It feels like I’m climbing a mountain in a loincloth and I just want to scream from the top of my lungs,” Boogs said. “It feels like I’m riding the lighting. I had a long road to recovery but it’s official, Rick Boogs is back.”