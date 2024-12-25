When news broke that Mustafa Ali was released from WWE, the former leader of Retribution made it his mission to prove that was a mistake.

So far, so good.

Immediately hitting the ground running when he was eligible, Ali wrestled all over the world, won three different titles, and instantly became one of the top acts in the indies and in TNA. However, when his contract with TNA came to an end, fans wondered if he was heading back to WWE, including Chris Van Vliet, who had him on his podcast as a special guest.

While Ali didn't break any news, he did note that he believes that there are paths back to WWE; it all just comes down to being at the right place at the right time.

“I think there’s multiple paths, yeah. The thing is, there’s good relations there. The thing with them moving to Netflix is very interesting because it just opens up — I don’t know how much the show is gonna change as far as dynamic, as far as ratings, as far as what they’re okay with,” Ali explained via Fightful.

“Business is so good for them, I do think there is a pathway back there. There’s good relations, there’s good contact there. Even the release was like very nice, a lot of nice messages were sent. At the end of the day, it’s on me, right? If I built something that’s profitable and something that they see, oh this plugs in. With wrestling, everything is right place, right time. It’s gotta be right for them, it’s gotta be right for me, it’s gonna be at the right time, it’s gotta be at the right place. When one person is here — If I want to go do this, it doesn’t fit. If they're going a direction where there’s no spot for me, it doesn’t fit. It’s gotta be right place, right time. So here’s the right place, right time.”

On paper, Ali returning to WWE would be a pretty darn good fit: he can work multiple styles, is a good promo, and found success in TNA, which seems to matter a ton to the current WWE brass who are willing to acknowledge the promotion. Considering AEW seemingly has no interest in bringing the Chicago native in for a run, a jump to WWE would be a great career move for Ali, especially if, as he suggested, they actually have a spot that would allow him to shine.