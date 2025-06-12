After three long years, Nikki and Brie Bella could return as a tag team at WWE's upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

TMZ Sports reports Brie Bella is now in talks to return to the ring at Evolution 2. Her sister, Nikki, appears to be heading for a match against one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, after their heated promo.

Reportedly, Brie is “pissed” about Morgan's personal shot at Nikki's divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, which occurred during the June 9, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Now, it is unclear if Brie is negotiating an in-ring return or something else. She could always appear in a non-physical role. The other option is she teams up with her twin or gets involved in the bout.

When did Nikki and Brie Bella last appear in WWE?

The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) at meet and greet at the Courier Journal Wine & Food Experience in 2019.
MartyPearl/Special to Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC.

The last time the Bella Twins shared the ring was the 2022 Royal Rumble. They were both surprise entrants in the battle royal. Brie entered the match first in the 19th slot, and she lasted over 19 minutes before being eliminated by Ronda Rousey.

Five spots later, Nikki entered the fold. She eliminated two Superstars before getting eliminated by her sister. Brie betrayed her sister, and that was their last interaction on WWE TV.

Brie Bella announced her retirement from WWE in March 2019. She would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with her sister the following year. Throughout her career, Brie won the Divas Championship once.

Nikki, meanwhile, has been a little more active than her sister. She made her return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble after three years away from the ring. She eliminated Bayley before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

During the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW, she once again returned. She came to discuss the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE before getting interrupted by Morgan.

They now appear to be on a collision course, likely for a match at Evolution 2. It is unclear if it will be a singles or tag team match. Brie's potential return adds an interesting twist to the bout.