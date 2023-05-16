A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After being eliminated by Dolph Ziggler in his debut appearance on Raw during the Battle Royal to decide on the next challenger for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship, JD McDonagh was out for blood, so much so, that when “The Showoff” was eliminated moments later by fellow NXT elevatee Von Wagner, “The Irish Ace” decided to try to quite literally behead his foe with the ring steps before the referee corps got involved and broke it up.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley about his decision to attack Ziggler, McDonagh noted that he came to RAW to make a statement, and in that moment, he did just that.

“Cathy, I came to RAW to make a statement,” JD McDonagh said. “Who better to do that against than Dolph Zigglar? I mean, he’s done it all; a former World Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, a Money in the Bank winner. He found out tonight what the rest of the roster will soon: never bet against an ‘Ace.'”

Short and sweet, right? Fortunately, it wasn’t the only time McDonagh was allowed to stake his claims on the main roster, as he was given a video package to express his intentions too.

“For the longest time, I really bought into it, McDonagh said. I believed that if you worked as hard as you could, you trust the process, and you treat others around you with respect; you’d get your turn. But then the years tick on, and I see other guys, guys who aren’t fit to lace my boots, get opportunities ahead of me, and I start to realize that I’m performing for an audience of fools.

“And now what you’re left with is this; I am the paracausal force, the plague suffering. I am the disruptor, I dig the graves. The Irish Ace is here to stay.”

Will McDonagh be able to finally establish himself as one of the top wrestlers on the planet after nearly two decades in the business? Only time will tell, but needless to say, he isn’t just waiting around for opportunities to come his way – he’s going out and taking them himself.