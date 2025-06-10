It has been a couple of months since WWE Superstar Bayley was seen, but she made her return with a change to her hair during the June 9, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

She came back to get her revenge on Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who cost Bayley her WrestleMania 41 spot. The attack came during a promo between Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, and it appeared they were heading for a physical confrontation. Bayley then made her return out of nowhere, much to Valkyria's surprise.

When she returned, she sported a new hairstyle. Bayley was sporting bright purple hair that was straightened. Usually, she has some kind of curls or pattern in her hair, and the straight hair look was a nice change.

Where the story goes from here is unclear. Bayley and Valkyria were supposed to team up at WrestleMania 41 to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Lynch took her out of action, leading to her feud over the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Will she insert herself into the feud between Lynch and Valkyria, or will she wait her turn after their rubber match? Both are exciting prospects, but we will have to wait and see what she does.

Bayley is one of the most accomplished Superstars on WWE's roster. She is a four-time world champion on the main roster, and she was one-half of the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions (with Sasha Banks). Bayley has also won Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble matches and was the first-ever Women's Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

She is coming off one of her best years in 2024. Bayley started the year by winning the Royal Rumble for the first time. She then beat her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Iyo Sky, at WrestleMania 40 for the Women's Championship.

Her reign would last 118 days. Bayley would eventually lose it to Nia Jax, the 2024 Queen of the Ring winner, at SummerSlam on August 3, 2024.

Now, she appears to be set to join the midcard picture. Bayley may be eyeing the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She will have to go through Lynch and Valkyria to win it, though.