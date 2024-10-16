After making a surprise appearance at WWE's 2024 SummerSlam PLE, Jelly Roll performed a chokeslam on Austin Theory. He recently appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast to discuss it.

During his appearance on Impaulsive, Jelly Roll called it the “coolest” moment of his career. “It was so good!” he excitedly praised before promising he wanted to “do it better” after catching the wrestling bug.

“It was awesome, dude,” he said. “Austin Theory is a superhero. He is a f**king hero, is what he is. I'm not in the business, so I don't gotta carry kayfabe. That dude made me look like a f**king rockstar.

“I love that dude and will forever. Because he told me that whole night, he was like, ‘I've got you, dog. Trust me.' I sat down with R-Truth and [the] Miz earlier in the night, and I said, ‘Look, y'all — if we do this right, we should have a top-three viral moment,'” he added.

Jelly Roll's SummerSlam chokeslam

Jelly Roll's WWE SummerSlam moment with Austin Theory occurred right before the main event. Hosts the Miz and R-Truth were announcing the event's attendance before they were interrupted by A-Town Down Under's Theory and Grayson Waller.

After poking fun at the country music legend, Jelly Roll entered the ring, chokeslamming Theory. This set up the Miz and R-Truth for the five-knuckle shuffle, John Cena's iconic move.

It sounds like this is not the only planned appearance for Jelly Roll in WWE. Expect to see him back in the fold at some point down the line after this insane spot.

Austin Theory's WWE rise

Austin Theory has become one of the WWE's top young stars. He initially signed with WWE in 2019, becoming a part of the NXT brand.

During his time there, he was a part of the heel faction, the Way. The group also featured fellow NXT stars Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRaw, and Indi Hartwell. All four members of the group have since been called up to the main roster.

In the 2021 WWE Draft, Theory was drafted to the RAW brand. He quickly became the protégé of Vince McMahon's on-screen character, getting chances to compete for world championships against the company's biggest stars.

He made his WrestleMania debut at the 2022 edition of the Showcase of the Immortals. Theory took on Pat McAfee in a losing effort.

However, the loss did not affect him too much. Theory quickly won the United States Championship for the first time soon after WrestleMania off Finn Bálor.

After 75 days, Theory lost the title to Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE. Later that night, he was entered into the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, winning the briefcase. After several unsuccessful cash-in attempts, Theory would officially cash in his contract on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship (and was unsuccessful).

A few weeks later, Theory won the United States Championship back in a triple-threat match against Rollins and Lashley. He held the title for over 220 days before losing it to Rey Mysterio.

He is now a part of the A-Town Down Under tag team with Grayson Waller. Together, they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL.