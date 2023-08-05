In case you haven't heard, there's been a good bit of drama surrounding the matches booked – and not booked – for SummerSlam, and no, it's not that Grayson Waller will be in the Slim Jim Battle Royal instead of getting an automatic match against Austin Theory, who is somehow seven years older than the current champion.

No, the controversy in question is the lack of womens' matches, with Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and whoemever she would have wrestled on the show – Raquel Rodriguez? – all being left off the card in favor of one single women's match, Ronda Rousey versus Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

Disappointing? You bet, but ever the generous performer, Waller offered one of those performers left off the show, Stratus, a chance to not only get some of that patented “Grayson Waller rub” but also explain why a match in Winnipeg is nowhere near an acceptable alternative to wrestling at the biggest show of the summer.

“There’s so many options. I’ve ticked off a lot of boxes,” Grayson Waller told WWE Die Woch via Fightful. “I’ve had Hall of Famers, social media superstars. I had Logan Paul. He’s probably the biggest name in WWE, technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on the Grayson Waller Effect, that would be fantastic. I would love to say thank you to Trish. She has everyone wearing those shirts. I’ll wear one, no problem. Come on. I think Trish on the Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic.”

With Lynch sharing on social media that she's currently at a beach somewhere instead of cheering on her husband against her trainer at Ford Field, it's clear it seems unlikely that Waller could work his magic and get the duo onto SummerSlam before the show kicks off, but still, with Stratus using her various social media accounts to trash Adam Pearce and the WWE higher-ups at every turn, fans would certainly love to see what she has to say moving forward.

He gets it. #GOATEffect Have your people call my people – and don’t forget to tell them your tee size @GraysonWWE https://t.co/tG0tdRvONS — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) August 3, 2023

Grayson Waller reveals the member of the WWE Universe he finds terrifying.

Elsewhere in his appearance on WWE Die Woch, Grayson Waller touched on one of the performers he left in NXT, Ilja Dragunov, who most recently lost to Carmelo Hayes in the main event of The Great American Bash.

While Waller only got in the ring with Dragunov once during their shared time in developmental, that didn't stop the “Unbesiegbar” from giving the “Dynamite from Down Under” a certified case of the willies.

“Ilja’s terrifying. Ilja is actually terrifying,” Grayson Waller said via Fightful. “There’s something wrong with him. I don’t know what it is. There’s something wrong with his brain. I wrestled him last year on NXT, and I spoke to Carmelo Hayes this morning about it. When you get across from Ilja, there’s an energy that you see in his eyes, you see in his movements, that this is a different bloke. You can’t go in there and joke around with him. He’s not that kind of guy. You know you’re getting in there and you’re going into a fight, and everything’s gonna hurt. It’s not gonna be a fun experience. I don’t think anyone goes in and goes, ‘Oh, that was so fun.’ There’s nothing fun about wrestling Ilja Dragunov. I think [Carmelo Hayes] found that out. Everything he does is so intense. Even backstage, you might see him the day of your match, and five hours before the show, he is as intense as he is when he goes out there for the match. So I think Ilja is a very talented guy, but he terrifies me. He’s crazy, man. He’s legit insane. I could never have him on the talk show because I don’t think he gets joke. I don’t know if he has jokes. I don’t think even know if he laughs. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him laugh. He’s gonna have great skin for the rest of his life. He won’t have a wrinkle because that brother never laughs.”

You know, for all of Waller's posturing, self-mythologizing, and his pension for the dramatic, it's hard to argue with his assessment of Dragunov, as the “Mad Dragon” is a pain-loving, hard-fighting sadistic madman who dethroned Gunther's NXT UK Championship reign at 870 and has kept that momentum alive in America after coming back from a run-ending injury that forced him to relinquish the title before NXT UK was shuttered in favor of a future NXT Europe. Needless to say, he likely won't be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.