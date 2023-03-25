Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Wrestling, like any other sport, isn’t forever. It is a sport that demands a lot of physicality, creativity, and time away from family. As a result, retirement is always on the minds of WWE wrestlers, as it’s their responsibility to prepare for life after wrestling.

Although retirement means the end of one’s career, it doesn’t have to be dreadful. In fact, retirement can also mean the beginning of a new chapter. And for some wrestlers, that was the case. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most interesting post-WWE careers.

Executive Position

After giving a lot of time to WWE, it’s simply hard to let go. As a result, now-retired wrestlers Triple H and Shawn Michaels currently hold executive positions in the WWE. The D-Generation X Duo still make their presence felt, but this time behind the scenes.

Other than returning to WWE, some wrestlers hold an executive position in other companies. For instance, Ted DiBiase Jr., the son of The Million Dollar Man and former WWE Tag Team champion currently works as a business development executive for Priceless Ventures.

Actor/Actress

We all know how The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Batista are killing it in the Hollywood scene. Although their wrestling background has been linked to their popularity, these three wrestlers are slowly carving out solid respectable acting careers.

Aside from these three, other wrestlers turned actors include Steve Austin, Barbie Blank, who’s also known as Kelly Kelly, and Chavo Guerrero, the nephew of the late Eddie Guerrero.

Police Officer

Wrestling is a highly physical sport. While some wrestlers retire from the physicality, others can’t get enough of it. As a result, some of them join the police force. Bull Buchanan, who mostly worked in a Tag Team, enlisted in the police force in Georgia.

Another wrestler was Rico Constantino. With the in-ring name of Rico, he was known for wearing bizarre in-ring costumes and making unusual moves to his opponents. After hanging up his wrestling boots, Rico joined the U.S. Marshals. It’s worth noting that Rico was also a member of the Las Vegas SWAT team even before joining the WWE.

Mayor

Playing with the crowd, selling a personality, and cutting promos are important skills in wrestling. However, they also apply in politics. Several WWE wrestlers have tried to secure public positions including Rhyno, Jerry The King Lawler, and many more.

But recently, it was the devil’s favorite demon, Kane who secured a government position. Kane spent decades in the ring haunting and punishing his opponents. But several championships and Royal Rumble eliminations later, Kane is now known as Glenn Jacobs, the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Author

Choosing a career path in wrestling can hold a lot of interesting stories, reflections, and experiences. As a result, it’s not a surprise that some wrestlers have become authors. For one Chris Nowinski, who was a finalist at WWE Tough Enough, decided to be one after calling it quits when he took a career-ending kick to the chin. After retiring from wrestling due to several head injuries, Nowinski released a book called Head Games.

Another wrestler is Belah McGillicutty, who was known for working with Tommy Dreamer on screen. After finishing her wrestling duties, McGillicutty under her real name of Trisa Laughlin decided to write a children’s book called Gertrude the Great.

Doctor

Speaking of Chris Nowinski, aside from becoming an author, he also became an accomplished neuroscientist after his wrestling career. Nowinski earned his doctorate in behavioral neuroscience from Boston University School of Medicine.

As a neuroscientist, Nowinski has authored 25 scientific studies. Furthermore, he is also one of the founders of Boston University’s CTE Center.

Pastor

Wrestlers inflict a lot of pain in the ring. Furthermore, there are plenty of promos and characters that come across issues of morality on screen. However, some wrestlers become ordained ministers after their wrestling career. One of them being The Million Dollar Man, Ted Dibiase. While he worshiped money in the WWE ring, it was different after he left wrestling. In 1999, Dibiase reportedly founded Heart of David Ministries and started preaching.

Sharing the gospel at Bellerose Assembly of God Church yesterday. God moved, lives changed, great day!! pic.twitter.com/xTZludieKd — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 18, 2013

Aside from The Million Dollar Man, the wrestler turned actor The Rock is also a pastor. Known as Dwayne The Rock Johnson, he was an ordained minister through the Universal Life Church.

Social Media Influencer

Wrestlers can get a lot of public exposure. As a result, a lot of former wrestlers can easily transition into becoming social media influencers. Some wrestlers who have found success as an influencer include WWE Divas Summer Rae, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, and the Bella Twins.

From fitness advice to traveling, and to product promotions, these former wrestlers know their stuff.

Bail Bondsman

Being a bail bondsman is certainly not an easy task. It involves working with people who are facing criminal charges and trying to get them to stay free before the trial. However, former WWE wrestler Steve Blackman does the job well. The former WWE Hardcore Champion currently runs the firm Blackman Bail Bonds.

School Principal

Muhammad Hassan, also known as Marc Copani, was a solid heel during his brief run with WWE. He tormented several wrestlers including Eugene, The Undertaker, and many more. While he was one of the most hated villains during his WWE run, he now overlooks the future of several students at Fulton High School.

As controversial as his wrestling character was, Copani now enjoys being an educator and loves being a principal.