Though Liv Morgan is currently riding high as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, there was a time when the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was far less comfortable in her skin, as she detailed in a revealing PSA about being open about one’s mental health story.

“There’s no right or wrong way to feel,” Morgan said. “What I would encourage is knowing some tips to kind of manage those emotions and a great way to start would be to have a good support system. My friends and family support me by hearing me yell and complain, yell and cry, just having an open and safe place to vent my feelings, and I just know that they have my best interests at heart.

“Younger Liv Morgan kept every single thing in and never expressed her emotions. People would look at me and think I was happy all of the time when it was the exact opposite, so I would tell her to express herself; you can trust people, you can let people in know how you’re feeling, they’re not gonna judge you, it’s a safe space and you will feel so, so, so, so, so much better taking these burdens off of your chest, so be open about how you’re feeling.

“There are so many ways to start a conversation about mental health with a friend; what matters is that you reach out.”

Though it’s easy to look at where Morgan’s life ended up and see that she’s doing well, it’s incredibly refreshing to see the WWE Superstar talk so openly about her mental health and encourage others to do the same. Good on you, Miss Morgan, good on you.