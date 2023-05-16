A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a win over Bayley and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, were supposed to take the ring once more on RAW in a match against their next challengers, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who utilized a good old fashioned petition to secure themselves another title shot after their previous bout went so badly.

Unfortunately for Green and Deville, their match will have to wait, as Morgan reportedly suffered an injury on SmackDown that has left her unable to compete on RAW, but that didn’t stop the former SmackDown Women’s Champion from trolling “The Complaints Department” from her home in Florida (presumably), shooting off the following tweet after Adam Pearce refused to vacate the tag titles and instead booked Green for a singles match against Rodriguez.

Dang Liv Morgan, now that is some A+ pettiness.

While some could read that picture in a number of different ways, as using a character or two on an emoji likely could have silenced any concerns that Morgan will be out for an extended period of time, WWE’s social media department shared the tweet, signifying that maybe, just maybe, Miss “Watch Me” won’t be out of action for too long, and could be ready to defend her strap in the not-too-distant future. But for now, however, Morgan can sit back and watch from home as her good friend and tag team partner puts in the business against one-half of the most annoying tag team in WWE right now.