While Logan Paul seems relatively happy in WWE — unless boxing offers him more — he would have “quit” on the spot if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pulled up to the 2025 Royal Rumble.

During his latest YouTube video, Paul was talking to WWE referee Charles Robinson. He then said he would not be happy if The Rock took his spot, which was the last entry in the Royal Rumble match.

“If Dwayne Johnson comes and tries to take my 30 spot, straight up, I'm going straight to the boss,” Paul said. “I'm calling Nick Khan and I'm saying, ‘Dude, I quit.'”

Granted, quitting may be an empty threat from Paul. Later in the video, he said that he would “quit wrestling” if he failed his announcer's table spot. He had to leap from the table to the steel steps before reentering the match.

Did The Rock show up and take Logan Paul's WWE Royal Rumble spot?

Obviously, Paul was worried about the rumors of The Rock returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Fans have been waiting for him to come back since his appearance at Bad Blood in October 2024.

He did come back for the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere, though. However, that version of The Rock was not the “Final Boss,” as he complimented both Cody Rhodes (who he feuded with the year prior) and Roman Reigns.

It was unclear if The Rock was going to come back to have his long-anticipated match against Reigns or face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Some fans expected him to come back at the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania 41 feud.

That did not happen. It is unknown whether The Rock intends to be a part of WrestleMania 41 or not. Perhaps he is waiting to make a surprise return at another event.

Either way, The Rock is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and he will be welcomed back whenever he wants to return. He is also a member of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings.

Paul, on the other hand, is one of WWE's biggest celebrity stars. He has committed to becoming a full Superstar after making part-time appearances earlier in his career.

He entered the Royal Rumble at number 30 and lasted over 11 minutes. Paul eliminated two Superstars, CM Punk and AJ Styles, during his run. He took advantage of Punk, who had just eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, to toss him out.

What happens next?

Paul was eventually eliminated by John Cena. Cena held Paul and Jey Uso, the match's eventual winner, on his shoulders for a double Attitude Adjustment. Uso fell off and delivered a Superkick to Paul, setting him up to be eliminated by Cena.

Now, Paul will have a chance to earn a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He will face Rey Mysterio in a qualifying match on the February 10, 2025, episode of RAW on Netflix. If he wins the Elimination Chamber, he will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 41 against whoever Uso does not pick after winning the Royal Rumble.