With the impending Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight coming, what does that mean for the “Maverick's” WWE status? He just returned to the company after a long hiatus, but it sounds like he will be stepping away from the squared circle again.

In his most recent YouTube video titled “Am I Fighting Conor McGregor?”Paul is shown talking to Rob Fee, a WWE writer. Paul said he has to chase the $250 million payday the McGregor fight would provide. However, he said that if Nick Khan, president of WWE, matches it, he'll stay in the squared circle.

“If Nick Khan matches that, I'll stay in the WWE,” Paul quipped.

During the video, Paul is preparing for a promo with Fee. He is planning on bringing up boxing during it. While he is going to act like he will not return to boxing, he tells Fee how quickly he will drop WWE to fight McGregor.

“Saying the word ‘boxing,' that'll get some attention, I think… because that's not true,” Paul said. “Like, if Conor McGregor wants to fight, we are running it. It's an epic fight. It would be something I would step away from WWE, for a second, to go do.”

Will WWE's Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor happen?

We will have to see if the Paul vs. McGregor fight happens. UFC president Dana White shut down the idea of the fight happening due to McGregor's obligations with the company. Still, the paydays are massive, with each fighter allegedly earning $250 million each.

Crazier things have happened. McGregor previously fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in August 2017. McGregor lost by TKO.

It also makes sense why White wants McGregor to fulfill his UFC obligations. He has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, when he took on Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since his last fight, McGregor has been embarking on other ventures. In 2024, he made his acting debut, starring in Prime Video's Road House.

Paul, meanwhile, just returned to WWE from paternity leave. He was last seen at SummerSlam in August 2024 before taking an extended break. He then returned during Monday Night RAW's debut on Netflix.

And it sounded like Paul was coming back to WWE full-time. He revealed his ambitions to win a world championship in WWE. To do so, he will need to be a full-time wrestler, though.

With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 coming up, expect him to fulfill his obligations at those PLEs. He will likely then set his sights on the potential McGregor fight.