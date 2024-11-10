While Ricochet's run in WWE has officially come to an end, that doesn't mean the “One and Only” didn't leave an impact on the company that will live on well past his tenure, as at the Royal Rumble, he effectively put Logan Paul on the map as a legitimate wrestler, instead of just a celebrity gimmick.

Clashing with the “Maverick” on a dueling flying clothesline that immediately went viral, Ricochet helped to change the narrative surrounding Paul with that very spot and fully put him over with a massive win at SummerSlam after a very entertaining program. But how did that spot come together? Well, as it turns out, it all happened that day thanks to a little help from Shane “Hurricane” Helms and an eagerness from both performers to make an impact.

“I don’t know if he had any specific conversations about that. I’m unaware of. I was approached by (Shane) Helms with the idea. I was approached by Hurricane with the idea that day. That day they came to me when I got to the arena. With all the stars they had in the match and what they had planned, with everything Logan does is a clip. Selfishly, you want it to be the most talked about thing,” Ricochet explained via Fightful.

“I never expect anything to be the main thing. I just like planning something that looks cool and feels cool. At the same time, I knew it was going to be a crazy experience. I think, poor guy, rocked his head. He said he was okay, but he came down hard. Mine was more of the wind when I landed, just from that high up. When he landed, he said he was okay. I was definitely out of breath. It’s one of those things where you get hit and [mimics having trouble breathing].”

Would Paul have still become a massive Superstar without his spot with Ricochet at the Rumble? Sure, he was booked better than practically anyone in WWE, considering his level of experience, and he was able to become a United States Champion despite having a very part-time schedule. But because of Ricochet's reputation, that spot and eventual win added legitimacy to his run, which was very important back in 2023.

Ricochet is ready to showcase what he can do in AEW after WWE exit

Elsewhere in his appearance on Insight, Ricochet discussed the misconception that he wasn't allowed to showcase his talents in WWE, instead being forced to work a dumbed-down style that put over the promotion's chosen performers. While yes, Ricochet didn't go over more often than not in WWE, as he was booked in the midcard far more often than his time on top, he was still able to do many of his signature spots, including hitting Paul with a Spanish Fly.

“No. I see it online, people are like, ‘I'm so glad he got to AEW so he could be unleashed when he's doing all the same stuff.' I've said from the beginning, I have not changed anything from jump. Even in WWE, I was doing springboard 450s to the outside onto the announce table. I was doing 630s and double jump shooting stars to the outside. I was doing double moonsaults off the cage. I was doing double springboard corkscrew splashes. I gave Logan a Spanish Fly off the top of the table because I wanted to. I just think it's the opportunities and how often I get to be in there. Also, I didn't win a lot. I'm personally not going to do the 630 in a match where I'm not going to win the match. That kind of had a lot to do with it,” Ricochet said via Fightful.

“As far as my moveset goes, I have not toned down anything. It's time and place, and the opponents I'm in there with. If I'm in there with Lio (Rush), (Will) Ospreay, or Nick Wayne, it's going to be a lot different match than if I'm in there with Randy (Orton) or Drew McIntyre or Sheamus or Bobby Lashley or Samoa Joe or Baron Corbin. That's usually who I was in there with. I'm not going to be able to have the same match with Bronson Reed that I have with Lio. My moveset is going to be different. I don't think I toned down anything and I didn't come to AEW to be unleashed moveset-wise because I don't feel I've done anything differently. I feel I've tried to evolve, especially now that I'm 36 and not 26. People think I'm 26.”

Since making the move to AEW, Ricochet has been booked far more consistently in ways that make him look like a star, including hit matches against Will Ospreay and his efforts against stronger bases like The Beast Mortos. Even if the moves are largely the same, that difference in presentation has proven the difference.