The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble had a number of highlight moments. Logan Paul was right at the center of one of the most electrifying. After a verbal back-and-forth with Ricochet from opposite sides of the ring, the two dove at each other from the top rope and collided midair right at the center of the ring.

Check out the epic scene for yourself:

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Considering Logan Paul isn’t a born and bred professional wrestler, for him to even be able to pull off that move opposite a seasoned veteran was impressive enough. Add to that the fact that he stands at 6’2″ and weighs over 200 pounds and was able to showcase his agility in front of thousands of screaming fans is a testament to the work he’s put in to respect the craft.

WWE fans watching the Royal Rumble had to give it up to him, too.

That was actually good — Finn⁶🦦 (@finn_drake) January 29, 2023

Logan Paul is built for wrestling I fear — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 29, 2023

How tf is Logan Paul flying around in Royal Rumble??? Didn’t he just tear is ACL, MCL, AND meniscus only 2 months ago 😳 — 💯 Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) January 29, 2023

Several Royal Rumble viewers had to wrestle with the fact that Logan Paul the human may not be the most likable guy to the average viewer due to several past controversies, but boy can he hold his weight with several literal and metaphorical heavyweights.

I’m not Logan Paul’s biggest fan, but the man knows how to make moments #RoyalRumblepic.twitter.com/yEhQSM0mHG — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 29, 2023

everyone about logan paul, apparently pic.twitter.com/srf0deBRc0 — ixura (@yixura) January 29, 2023

Logan Paul may be best known for his YouTube shenanigans, thriving podcast, and controversial NFT projects, but the man acts like he belongs in the ring. You can feel it with his two-word tweet hyping up his viral moment with Ricochet at the Royal Rumble.

Paul was the second-to-last person eliminated by the eventual Royal Rumble winner in Cody Rhodes. He didn’t last long, but sure made his time on the mat count.