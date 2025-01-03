Before Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix, WWE is making a swap of their ring announcers, Lillian Garcia and Alicia Taylor.

PWInsider reports that Garcia and Taylor will be swapping shows before RAW's move to Netflix. Garcia will make her SmackDown return on Friday, January 3, 2025, while Taylor will move to RAW on the January 6 episode.

The report does not indicate why the move is being made. Garcia is no stranger to SmackDown, though she has been a part of RAW since making her full-time return to WWE.

Either way, it appears WWE wants to start a new era with RAW's move to Netflix. Part of the new presentation includes swapping the ring announcers between brands.

It also appears that Mike Rome will remain on NXT. He was previously RAW's ring announcer from 2019-23 before moving to SmackDown. His run on the blue brand was shorter, as his last appearance on SmackDown was on April 26, 2024.

Since then, he has rejoined NXT as the primary ring announcer, swapping spots with Taylor. He did return to the main roster for their Saudi Arabia shows in May 2024.

WWE's ring announcers in flux

WWE's primary ring announcers, Lillian Garcia and Alicia Taylor, have been moving around a lot lately. Garcia only recently made her return to the company on October 21, 2024. Earlier in the year, she made a cameo during an episode of RAW during the King of the Ring tournament.

After Samantha Irvin shockingly left WWE, they needed a replacement. Garcia returned full-time in October and has been the ring announcer for the red brand since.

She previously joined WWE in 1999 and remained there for a decade. Garcia subsequently left WWE in 2009 before returning a couple of years later. Her second stint lasted eight years before she departed again before returning in 2024.

Outside of WWE, she also announces the Professional Fighters League. She is also a singer and has released original music. She released an EP called My Time in 2012.

Taylor, meanwhile, is a ring announcer and also drummer. She has played drums for several A-list stars like Selena Gomez and Kelly Osbourne.

Her WWE debut was in 2018 when she began hosting an NXT post-show. The following year, she became the developmental brand's ring announcer, replacing Kayla Braxton.

She remained on NXT until May 7, 2024. Taylor then moved up to SmackDown and swapped places with Rome. Now, she will move to RAW and serve as Netflix's ring announcer.