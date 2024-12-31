If one thing is certain, it's that Drew McIntyre does not like being left out of WWE promotional materials. He recently gave Netflix a “warning” after being left out of a recent advertisement for WWE Monday Night RAW's move to the streaming service.

The WWE's Scottish Warrior took to the stage on December 30, 2024, to rant about the advertisement. Upon coming out, the fans in attendance chanted CM Punk's name.

“It's appropriate that Netflix got down on their hands and knees and begged Drew McIntyre to come out here and talk to you all after they didn't feature me in their commercial,” he said. “So, Netflix, consider this your first public warning. You don't want to go on Drew McIntyre's bad side.

“I will make your social media guy cry like it's the last round of Squid Games, and I'm not like those actors you're used to. I don't kiss ass; I kick ass! So, here's to a fresh start,” he continued.

One would have to imagine that Netflix won't make the same mistake twice with McIntyre. We will see what they do once RAW moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Drew McIntyre's run as WWE's top heel

Over the past year, McIntyre has become one of WWE's top heels. He was previously a babyface for the last couple of years. The heel turn helped refresh his career.

It started during his feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He lost to Rollins on several occasions in the latter half of 2023.

By their matchup at WrestleMania XL in April 2024, McIntyre was a full-fledged heel. His antics are those of a social media-obsessed egomaniac. He blames all of his shortcomings on others and never on himself.

Throughout the rest of 2024, McIntyre feuded with CM Punk. Punk cost the Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Championships on several occasions.

Their first match took place at SummerSlam. McIntyre won the initial battle, but Punk won their last two matches. The feud culminated with a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

Monday Night RAW's move to Netflix

On January 6, 2025, WWE's RAW will officially move to Netflix. The first episode will be filmed at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

It will be a star-studded affair. John Cena will begin his farewell tour, and Roman Reigns vs. solo Sikoa will take place. Additionally, Liv Morgan will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Punk and Rollins will also have a match.

Surely, McIntyre will be part of the event as well. His role is unclear as of now, as he may interrupt another segment to get on the show. It would make sense since he was not in the commercial for the show.