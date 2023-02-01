As Sami Zayn learned all too well at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, dreams don’t last forever.

Sometimes a dream opportunity comes along for a day, sometimes you luck into an unrepeatable result, heck, sometimes you get added to the most popular act in all of professional wrestling and become the most over man in the biggest promotion on earth for the better part of a year, but eventually, the other shoe is going to drop, and the performer in question will have to pick up the pieces where they left off.

After deciding to turn his steel chair on Roman Reigns at the Rumble to save his long-time best friend Kevin Owen, Zayn was officially kicked, punched and Samoan Spiked out of The Bloodline by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, and as a result, he needed to move on from the group he once re-shaped his identity around that no longer wants him as a member.

Step one? Throw away all of his The Bloodline memorabilia.

While it doesn’t appear Zayn threw away all of his Bloodline gear, as he seemed to have more “The Honorary Uce” shirts than that single trash can could hold but hey, baby steps; losing his spot in The Bloodline is one thing, and will certainly impact his quality of life on Friday when he turns up to SmackDown with a massive target on his back, but accepting that his toxic “family” isn’t a part of his life anymore is the first step to truly moving forward as a Daniel Bryan-esque babyface.