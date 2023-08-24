Today, the wrestling world lost one of its best performers. Windham Rotunda, a.k.a Bray Wyatt in the WWE, passed away today, according to CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Rotunda's father, WWE legend Mike Rotundo, was the first to tell Triple H the news.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Rotunda, who returned to the WWE last year with the Bray Wyatt name, has not been seen since February due to an illness. Many wrestling fans were excited to see Rotunda in action again, since it was reported that he was close to being cleared to return. His death came as a surprise to many fans, who have grown to love him.

Windham Rotunda first rose to prominence in the WWE under the Bray Wyatt moniker. Wyatt was the patriarch of the “Wyatt Family”, a stable of heels along with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. They were one of the most prominent heels during their heyday, and became a fan favorite.

Rotunda would gain more popularity with his two-sided persona. The duality of “Funhouse” Bray Wyatt and his alter-ego “The Fiend” had WWE fans rooting for him. He was released in 2021, but returned to the WWE in 2022 with a similar gimmick. His return was well-received, in large part due to his popularity.

We send our sincerest condolences to the Rotunda family.