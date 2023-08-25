The WWE world was shaken to its core on Thursday when it was announced that Bray Wyatt had passed away unexpectedly. Wyatt, who joined the WWE fourteen years ago, was just 36 years old.

The news was first announced by fellow WWE star Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media.

The shocking news understandably caused a slew of heartfelt tributes and an outpouring of grief on social media, both among fellow stars and fans alike.

WWE star Alexis Cabrera, known by her in-ring personality Alexa Bliss, took to Twitter to share her devastation and shock at the news.

It had been previously reported that Bray Wyatt was battling an unspecified but life-threatening illness; however, he was reportedly returning to good health and even had his eyes on a comeback as recently as earlier this month.

However, that will not make the news of his passing any easier to bear for the WWE universe.

Fellow WWE star Titus O'Neal went on Twitter to express his thoughts and send his condolences to Wyatt's family.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Even WWE legend The Rock took time to recognize the type of wrestler and person Wyatt was.

Alongside his fellow WWE superstars, fans took to social media to express their gratitude and appreciation for Wyatt after his passing.

RECOMMENDED
Bray Wyatt, WWE

WWE CCO Triple H announces tragic death of Bray Wyatt

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

WWE, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Joe Gacy, Bray Wyatt, Ava Raine

Joe Gacy reveals the origins of his group with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Ava

Matty Breisch ·

WWE, LA Knight, Bray Wyatt, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble,

LA Knight reflects on the ‘challenge’ of working with Bray Wyatt

Matty Breisch ·

 

From his work in the Wyatt Family to his time as The Fiend, Bray Wyatt electrified WWE audiences around the globe. After his tragic death, fans and superstars alike will mourn Wyatt and look to remember the person he was inside and out of the ring.