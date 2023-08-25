The WWE world was shaken to its core on Thursday when it was announced that Bray Wyatt had passed away unexpectedly. Wyatt, who joined the WWE fourteen years ago, was just 36 years old.

The news was first announced by fellow WWE star Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

The shocking news understandably caused a slew of heartfelt tributes and an outpouring of grief on social media, both among fellow stars and fans alike.

WWE star Alexis Cabrera, known by her in-ring personality Alexa Bliss, took to Twitter to share her devastation and shock at the news.

Just in shock. Really at a loss for words at the moment. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

It had been previously reported that Bray Wyatt was battling an unspecified but life-threatening illness; however, he was reportedly returning to good health and even had his eyes on a comeback as recently as earlier this month.

However, that will not make the news of his passing any easier to bear for the WWE universe.

Fellow WWE star Titus O'Neal went on Twitter to express his thoughts and send his condolences to Wyatt's family.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heartbroken is an understatement to my feelings at the moment about this news. Windham was the consummate professional, the Ultimate Teammate and a Wonderful Father, Husband, Brother, Friend and son. Always brought smiles. Me and my Family send our Condolences & Support❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/osbvNqvUkJ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 24, 2023

Even WWE legend The Rock took time to recognize the type of wrestler and person Wyatt was.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Alongside his fellow WWE superstars, fans took to social media to express their gratitude and appreciation for Wyatt after his passing.

One of the best returns that WWE ever produced. Rest in Peace Bray Wyatt 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/rmFrrFcS6w — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 24, 2023

One of the greatest minds the wrestling business has ever seen, RIP Bray Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/YBNGAOhRak — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 24, 2023

One of the greatest minds in wrestling. I was so happy when he won the WWE Championship. Felt like he got what he rightfully deserved. We will miss you Bray Wyatt 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/1UUimj11ZM — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) August 24, 2023

From his work in the Wyatt Family to his time as The Fiend, Bray Wyatt electrified WWE audiences around the globe. After his tragic death, fans and superstars alike will mourn Wyatt and look to remember the person he was inside and out of the ring.