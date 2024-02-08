Even Booker T has questions.

When Cody Rhodes broke the news that he was effectively passing on a rematch with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to clear the path for a “dream match” between The Rock and the “Head of the Table,” it generated all sorts of different reactions, some of them good, some of them bad, some of them very ugly.

Longtime Bloodline fans celebrated the announcement, as this has been “the match” since Reigns won the Universal Championship some 1,250 days ago and the WWE Championship 600 or so days later, while fans of the “American Nightmare” took it in a different way, with some tweeting “We Want Cody” in honest support of his efforts while others went in a more sinister direction, bullying Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava off of social media with a string of ugly death threats.

Is this all part of a larger plan to take some attention off of the Vince McMahon scandal? That certainly appears to be the case, but when even the most hardcore WWE supporters, like NXT commentator Booker T, start to question the new Mania main event, it makes one wonder if this could turn downright ugly over the next few months.

Discussing the match on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker noted that, while he's excited to see Rock back, he “isn't sold” on him taking Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania, as it sort of flies in the face of what winning the Royal Rumble is supposed to be all about.

“You know me, I'm not about booking the show or anything, but I gotta talk about it. I said [when] The Rock came back, how could you not do it? So I'm not gonna sit here and say, ‘Oh, I don't know.' I'm not gonna do that. I'm just gonna tell you exactly the way I feel and the way I think things went down. Let me just go back. I feel like the timing's off, okay. I feel like the match, Roman, Rock, that's something that the people, d**n it, they're gonna want to see it when they see it, alright. But the timing is off because Cody won the Royal Rumble. So you don't get a chance to call your shot and then say, ‘Here.' That's hard for anybody, I mean a lay person, to swallow. It's almost like saying, ‘Hey, I got a lottery ticket, but I'm gonna give it to someone,'” Booker T explained via Fightful.

“I'm not gonna book the match or anything, but I do feel like the match with Roman/Rock can still happen, but maybe something have to happen as well. Because you don't want to go into WrestleMania with the fans feeling a certain way about a match before it ever happens. That's just me. I could be wrong about that. If Cody wouldn't have won the Royal Rumble, it might be a totally different story. The fans may feel a totally different way. Would they be pissed off Cody didn't win the Royal Rumble? Probably. But I think doing it this way, it almost puts yourself in a corner. But one thing I've always had the faith in is WWE trying to figure its way out of that corner and make the fans go, ‘Man, d**n it.' So I'm thinking like that as well. Right now, it may look like we're in a little pickle, but I think at the end of the day, I think it could really be corrected and make the fans get even more out of their money, seriously.”

Goodness, if even Booker is perplexed by this booking, maybe whoever set up the match, be that Paul “Triple H” Levesque or Camp Rock, read the room wrong, as after building Rhodes up for the better part of a year, pushing him to the side for a flashy opportunity simply didn't sit right with fans who expected something different from the “new era” of WWE.

Booker T still wants to see The Rock versus Roman Reigns.

While Booker T may not agree with how WWE put the match together, that doesn't mean he isn't excited about the prospects of putting two of the top draws in the promotion's history for a match decades in the making. Even if the bout didn't come together in the most natural way, that doesn't mean it can't still be an all-time draw.

“Hey man, like I said, it's a match that you can't let pass by,” Booker T noted. “If The Rock can do it now, let's get him in there. I don't know if this is all because of the changes and whatnot because I'm not privy to that information. I'm not looking at that information as well. But I do feel like fans, at the end of the day, their voices, a lot of times, they have to be heard, especially going into a situation like this, which is WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year. We don't want any hiccups, we don't want any mishaps going into WrestleMania. That's just me speaking as a promoter. But I do feel like it can be fixed, it can be rectified. We can find some common ground and get there.”

Assuming everyone gets to the match – not to mention gets through the match – in one piece, there's little reason to believe that Roman-Rock won't be a match fans are talking about for 10, 20, maybe even 40 years into the future, when the event celebrates its 80th anniversary. That's what WWE is banking on, at least.